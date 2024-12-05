How to access the IO app on your smartphone with SPID and CIE to use IT-Wallet

IO App. Credit: PagoPA.



Thanks to the integration with IT-WallettheIO app has turned into a real one digital walletintegrating (at the time of writing) the digital version of the driving licence, health card and European disability card. One of the most common ways to access the IO app on your smartphone, Android or iPhone, is through the SPID (Public Digital Identity System). But you can access the io app without SPID via CIE (Electronic Identity Card) or the biometric recognition (fingerprint or 3D facial recognition).

The IO app is a software solution developed by PagoPA and financed byEuropean Unionadopted to facilitate interaction with the Public Administration by enabling Italian citizens to receive notifications, manage payments and access public services directly from their smartphone.

How to access the IO app with SPID

After downloading the app on your device, you can follow the steps we are about to list.

Open theIO app and touch the button Enter with SPID. Press the button Continue with quick access. Select yours identity provider using the list that is shown to you. Provide i login data to your SPID identity and press on Enter with SPID. Create a 6-digit unlock code to access IO and authorize some in-app operations (you will be asked to repeat this twice). If this is your first time using the IO app, accepted the conditions of use of the service by following the instructions given on the screen and grant the app the various permissions requested.

How to access IO app with SPID.



How to access the IO app with CIE

Here are the steps to access the IO app without SPID via Electronic Identity Card.

Open theIO app and touch the button Enter with CIE and select the option you prefer from Enter with CIE + PIN. In the new screen that appears before your eyes, provide the 8 digits of the CIE PINhalf of which you received in the documentation obtained from the registry office of your municipality during the issuing of the CIE and the remaining part through documentation received by post. Place your CIE on the back of the smartphone to allow data to be read via NFC and, when the wording appears on the screen Authorizetouch it. Choose and provide a 6-digit unlock code to access IO and authorize some in-app operations, repeating the operation a second time. If you are using IO for the first time, accepted the conditions of use and follow the remaining instructions that appear on your smartphone display to complete the app configuration.

How to access IO app with CIE.



How to log in to IO app with fingerprint or 3D facial recognition

If your smartphone supports the biometric recognitionfor example the fingerprint reading or the 3D facial recognitionyou can use the latter to access the IO app even more quickly.

If you selected the option during the guided procedure you followed before when logging in with the SPID or CIE Activate present on the screen Activate biometric recognitionyou don’t have to do anything else.

If not, follow these additional steps:

Open theIO app and log in with 6-digit unlock code that you have set. Tap the gear icon (top right). Select Security and Access. Move up Hon the switch next to the wording Biometric recognition. Follow the instructions given on the screen, for example by placing your finger on the fingerprint reader or positioning your face in front of the smartphone display.