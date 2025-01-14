How to activate speed camera alerts on Google Maps: here’s the “trick” that works on Android

Google Maps it has become an irreplaceable travel companion for millions of drivers around the world, thanks to its ability to provide precise directions, real-time traffic updates and detailed route information. Among the many features offered, one is missing that would probably be appreciated by many users: the alert on the presence of speed cameras. This function, present in other applications, is not officially integrated into Google Maps, but there is a way to make up for this lack, at least on devices based on the operating system Android. In this article we will explain how to do it, using Maps in combo with a third-party app called TomTom AmiGO. By following a few steps, you can receive speed camera notifications in a legal way, improving your road safety and respecting current regulations.

Why Google Maps doesn’t include speed camera alerts by default

Google Maps is designed to operate on a global scale, respecting the different regulations of the various countries. In Italy, the Highway Code strictly regulates the use of tools that indicate the exact position of speed cameras. According to article 45 paragraph 9-bis of the Highway Code «The production, marketing and use of devices which, directly or indirectly, signal the presence and allow the localization of specific detection equipment is prohibited.». However, applications such as Google Maps are toleratedas long as they limit themselves to providing preventive information, such as reporting generic “risk areas”, so as not to compromise control activities.

This legislation was further integrated with the Decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport of 11 April 2024, which introduced new rules on the use of speed cameras in Italy. The Decree requires, among other things, that speed detection stations be marked clearly and visibly, with a minimum distance between the devices based on the type of road. This guarantees greater transparency and safety for all road users.

How to activate the speed camera feature on Google Maps for Android

While Google Maps doesn’t offer a built-in speed camera alert system, Android users can take advantage of theTomTom AmiGO app and “combine” the latter with the “Big G” navigator to activate speed camera alerts. The “trick” in question works on Android (on iPhone it would seem not). Here’s how you can take advantage of it:

Download and install theTomTom AmiGO app on your Android device. Once the app is installed, open it, press on OK and enable location services and voice directions by pressing Activate services…essential for receiving speed camera notifications. Press up I accept, After you, Yes and up again I accept. Access the main menu of the app by clicking on the button ⋮ at the bottom right of the search bar and, in the section Map modeactivate the overlay option (the box on the right). On the screen Show above other apps (or similar wording) of the app Settings that opens on the screen, move up Hon the switch next to the wording Allow display on top of other apps (or similar). Start the navigation on Google Maps and, during the journey, TomTom AmiGO will warn you of the presence of speed cameras and control zones.