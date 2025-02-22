How to activate the blue light filter of the smartphone and protect the eyes

The use of the smartphone in the evening, so just before going to sleep, can negatively affect the quality of the night rest, because of the blue lighta component of the spectrum visible with a wavelength between 380 and 500 nanometers emitted by screens of smartphones, computers, tablets and LEDs. Despite this, there are many who struggle to replace the smartphone with the reading of a good book or with another activity that is more relaxing than the usual compulsive scrolling of the mobile phone. If you are among these, you could at least try to mitigate the problem by going to Reduce the blue light of the smartphone display. As? Activating from the settings of your smartphone Android or one’s own iPhone Some filters that “yell” via software the display by reducing blue light emissions from the latter. You can do so by accessing the settings and selecting “screen and brightness” or “night shift” to decrease the emission of blue light. Let’s be clear, this does not totally eliminate the latter, but simply reduces them and, therefore, is not a resolutive measure to the problem. The best thing, in essence, remains that of not using the smartphone in bed.

How to reduce the blue light of the Android smartphone display

There Reduction of blue display of the display on Android smartphonessuch as Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung, available on most of the devices in circulation which are updated to Android 7.0 or a more recent version, it can be activated by the system settings. Based on the manufacturer of the phone, this mode may have different names: on some models it is called Visual comforton others Eye protectionon others Night mode or Night mode.

In principle, to activate it you can try to follow the following steps:

Open the app Settings and touch the wording Screen, Display, Display and brightness or a similar wording. Take tap on the item Visual comfort, Eye protection, Night mode, Night mode, Reading modeetc. Activate the chosen mode by moving on On the special switch. If available on your device, call the function with which program automatic activation of the mode in question e save the relative timetable in which this is enabled and disabled.

How to activate visual comfort on Android.



If you have had difficulty following the passages indicated in the previous points, you must take into account the fact that this is attributable, most likely, to the “fragmentation” of which Android suffers, or the existence of numerous personalized versions of the operating system of the “robot green”.

How to reduce the blue light of the iPhone display

The setting that allows you to Reduce blue light on iPhone is called Night shift. To activate it, simply follow these few steps:

Call the Control center By carrying out a downhill swipe starting from the upper right corner of the screen (on iPhone X and subsequent models) or with a swipe from the bottom up (on iPhone SE and iPhone 8 or previous models). Perform a prolonged touch on the icon of brightness control. Tap the button Night shift to activate and disable the setting manually.

If you want to plan the activation of the Night Shift, however, you must take these other steps:

Open the app Settings and touch the wording Screen and brightness. Select the item Night shift and adjust the color temperature by means of it slider placed below, in the section Color temperature. Move on On the switch located next to the item Planned. Choose between From sunset to dawn or Personalized programming and, in the latter case, the time indicates active And deactivate the setting.