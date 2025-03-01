How to activate the “Energy Savings” mode for battery life on iPhone and Android

To help you extend the duration of the charge, both on Android that iPhone It is possible to resort to “Energy saving” modea function that allows you to resize the energy consumption of the device and, reflected, extend the battery autonomy. This mode can activate automatically when the charge level drops under a certain threshold, but it can also be activated manually to optimize consumption according to your needs. There drums It is an essential component to ensure that the smartphone remains operational during the day. When autonomy is reduced, the risk is to find itself without a phone just when it needs more.

How the “energy saving” of the smartphone works

What happens with the “energy saving” on the phone and when to activate it

The principle behind the operation of the “energy saving” mode It is simple: by limiting some functions and reducing the operations performed in the background, the phone consumes less energy and manages to work longer before having to be recharged.

Among the main changes applied when the “energy saving” is active we find the reduction of brightness of the screen, the shortening of the inactivity time Before the phone goes to standby, the lowering of the refresher frequency of the screen, the Synchronizations with the cloud they are suspended, the notifications E-mails arrive less frequently, the use of the 5G network is limited to reduce energy consumption, and so on.

On Android, in some cases, the automatically activated the dark mode (which on the devices with OLED screen goes to reduce consumption, as black is reproduced physically turning off the individual pixels).

How to activate the “energy saving” mode

If you have Android

On smartphones with operating system Androidthe energy saving function can be activated manually or automatically. On the Stock version of Android (ie the “pure” one, without customizations by the smartphone manufacturer), for example on the devices Google Pixelyou can plan it as follows:

Open the app Settings. Tap the voice Drums. Follow the path Energy saving> Programming and Reminder. Activate (if it is deactivated) the option Active according to the battery level. Scroll your finger on adjustment barto determine the percentage of residual charge that must “trigger” the energy saving.

Since you are there, make sure that the energy saving function is set for its automatic deactivation by going to you in Settings> Battery> Energy saving> Programming and Reminder and activate the option Turn off at 90%.

To manually activate the function in question, however, simply lower the Notifications curtainscrolling towards the finger downwards starting from the top of the screen, and then touching the icon that operates the mode “Energy saving”: if this is not visible, you can manually add it by touching the modification button (usually represented by an icon in the shape of quill or on the symbol ofgearbased on the device in your possession).

Of course, if the manufacturer of your smartphone has personalized Android, the passages and the words that we have just provided you may not work in your case. In principle, however, you should be able to activate the energy saving mode by going to Settings> Battery and performance> Energy saving mode or recalling the Notifications curtain and pressing on thespecial icon relating to the mode in question.

How to activate the “energy saving” on Android.



A function of Advanced energy saving (which could be called in various ways, for example “Super energy saving” or “Advanced energy saving”based on the manufacturer of your smartphone): we advise you to enable it only in case of real need (for example if the charge level drops below the 5%), given that it limits the operational functionality of the device in an extreme way, making it little usable.

If you have iPhone

On iPhone mode “Energy saving” It automatically enters action when the battery level drops below 20% And it is automatically deactivated when the residual charge reaches the optimal level of80%.

If you need to manually activate energy saving on iOS, proceed in this way:

Open the app Settings. Take the battery wording. Move on On the switch located near the item Energy saving.

If you want, you can activate the mode in question also by recalling the Control center of iOS, performing a downhill swipe starting from the upper right corner of the screen or by making a swipe from the bottom of the screen upwards (based on the iPhone model in your possession) and then making tap on the symbol of the battery with little residual charge. If you don’t see the quick control in question, add it in this way:

Call the Control center. Tap the button + (top left). Take Tap on the button + Add a check (below) Scroll the menu up to the section Utility. Press on the item Energy saving.