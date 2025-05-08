How to activate the iPhone anti -theft and how the protection for Apple stolen devices works

Thanks to an app too often underestimated by users, Quick commands of Apple, you can configure a additional protection for yours iPhone in case of loss or theft. It is a simple, automated and completely customizable solution, which allows you to automatically send the position of the device to a trusted contact and therefore increase the chances of finding the device. All with the sending of an SMS containing a word or a key phrase, such as “lost”. A sort of invisible emergency button, which you can press at a distance.

Even if this approach does not replace official functions such as “Where” or the Remote block via icloudrepresents a further level of security, useful in particular in the first moments following the loss or theft of the device. Here are the steps with which you can create the automation in question.

Open the app Quick commands. Create a new quick command by pressing the button + (top right). Tap the wording New command (above), select Renamewrite “Lost iPhone” (or in any case the name you want to assign to the shortcut) and then touch end on the keyboard. Tap the text field Search actionstype Bluetooth and select the action Set the bluetooth. Take Tap on the text field Search actionswrite Wi-Fi and select the action Set the Wi-Fi network. Press on the text field Search actionstype Drums and select the action Set the “energy saving” mode. Tap the text field Search actionswrite Volume and select the action Set volume. Then touch the value 50% and drag it up to 100%. Press on the text field Search actionstype Position and select the action Get current position. Then touch the button > (in the box relating to the action just added), touch the wording Within 100 m (in correspondence with the writing Precision) and select the option Optimal. Tap the text field Search actionstype Messages and select the action Send Messagepaying attention to select the action corresponding to theApple messages app and not to third -party messaging apps. Then tap on the item Recipients and selected the contact To which the position of the phone will have to be sent and from which the message will prove that will trigger the automated action (it could be for example the number of your family member). Then touch End. Also remember to touch the button > and move on Off the switch Show when it is performed. Press on the item Endwhich is located at the top right. Press on the wording Automation (below the center) and press the button New automation (in the center) or on the button + (top right). Scroll the screen, touch the item Messagetap on You choose in correspondence of the item Sender and select the trusted contact that you have already designated in Step 9. Then touch End (top right). Now select the item You choose in correspondence of the item The message contains. Type the phrase that must start the automatic action (for example “Lost” or “I lost the iPhone”) and touch the item End. Select the item Perform immediately. Tap the voice After you (top right), tap on the name of the rapid command (for example IPhone lost) to be associated with automation and then touch the item End.