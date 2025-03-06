How to block and unlock a telephone number on Android and iPhone: the guide

Block a telephone number It is a useful operation to avoid unwanted calls from specific contacts. Both on Android and on iPhone, the system allows you to filter the calls and messages, so as not to be disturbed, automatically rejecting those from stuck numbers. And if you change your mind about a certain numbering you always have the possibility of unlock itthus restoring the possibility of receiving phone calls and messages from that specific contact.

On Android, the block is performed via theTelephone appby accessing the call history and selecting the option to block the number. It is also possible to block all the numbers unknown from the settings. On the iPhone, however, the lock function is available both in theTelephone app than in other applications, such as Facetimeas well as from iOS settings. An aspect to consider is that, while the calls are automatically rejected, some answering machine services could still record messages from the numbers blocked.

How to block/unlock a number on Android

On AndroidFor block a specific numberwe must proceed in this way:

Open the app Telephone. Go to the call history by pressing the card Recent. Make a prolonged tap on the number to be blocked. Select the wording Block/report as spam. Press on Block To confirm.

If you want to extend the block to all unknown or private numbers, you can do it from the settings of the same telephone app, taping the symbol ⋮ and going in Settings> blocked numbers and moving on On The option switch Unknown. By activating this function, you will exclude calls from unidentified numbers. This will not affect calls coming from contacts saved in the address book.

If you later decide to remove the block to a certain number, you can do it by going to the screen again Blocked numberspressing on x corresponding to the numbering to be unlocked and confirming with a touch on the wording Unlock.

How to block numbers on Android.



The thumbnails and passages that could differ according to the version of Android in their possession.

How to block/unlock a number on iPhone

On iPhonethe blocking of a number can be made via various apps, depending on the type of communication you want to “filter”. If it is about callsjust open the app Telephoneenter the section Recent and select the number to be blocked by touching the icon ℹ︎. Scrolling down, you will find the option Block contact: press it twice in a row. The same procedure can also be carried out by the app Facetime.

If you want to manage all the numbers and email addresses blocked in one point, you can act from the iPhone settings. Act in the following way:

Open the app Settings. Go to the section App> Telephone> Sticked contacts. Tap the voice Add …. Select the contact that you want to block.

Regarding the effect that the blocking action has on the numbers on which you act, Apple explains:

A telephone number or stuck contact can still leave you messages in the secretariat, but you will not receive any notification. The messages sent or received will not be delivered. In addition, the contact will not receive any notification relating to the blocking of its call or message. The email address blocked in email is transferred to the basket folder. The address will be blocked on all your Apple devices.

For unlock a contact, just return to the screen Storage contactsidentify the numbering on which to act, perform a swipe from right to left on the latter and touch the button Unlock.