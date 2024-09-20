How to block spam on WhatsApp and report suspicious contacts

Receiving unwanted messages on WhatsApp It is a growing problem and more and more users would like to learn how to block spam And report user and group that haunts them. But why do spam messages arrive on WhatsApp? Often the numbers are collected from public databases, forums or even through phishing techniques, to then be used by unscrupulous malicious people to perpetrate scams and illegal activities.

Recognizing spam messages is relatively simple, since they could come from numbers with a foreign prefix, and could contain strange requests, such as: «Congratulations, you have won a prize! Click on this link to claim it” or “Earning Opportunity: Like this video and we will pay you real money». Blocking spam on WhatsApp is essential to protecting your privacy and online security. In this article, we explain how to do this by blocking individual users, whether they are known or unknown numbers, as well as reporting them to the platform. As for groups, you cannot block them, but you can at least report them to WhatsApp.

How to Block and Report Suspicious Contacts on WhatsApp

How to block a user

As for the block a user on whatsappyou can proceed whether it is a known number, i.e. saved in your address book contacts, or an unknown number.

Block a known number

For block a known number using the WhatsApp version for Androidproceed as follows:

Open the WhatsApp app, tap the button ⋮ and then select Settings. Follow the path Privacy > Blocked Contacts. Press on the icon of thelittle man with a + and select the contact you want to block.

If you have a iPhoneinstead, proceed in this other way:

Open the WhatsApp app and select Settings. Follow the path Privacy > Blocked > Add…. Locate and select the contact you want to block.

Block a known number WhatsApp



Block an unknown number

As regards the block an unknown number using the WhatsApp version for Androidjust open the chat with the unknown number, tap the button ⋮ and then select More > Block > Block. If it is a number belonging to a company, after opening the chat with the latter, just tap on company contact information and then select Block > (reason for block) > Block (if you also want to report the unknown sender, leave the box checked Report to WhatsApp).

On iPhoneinstead, when you are contacted on WhatsApp by a number not saved in your address book, to block it just open the latter’s chat and tap Block twice. Alternatively, you can tap the chat you want to block, tap the sender and then press on the items Block Contact > Block (or Block and report).

Block an unknown number on WhatsApp



How to report a spam person or group

WhatsApp also offers the possibility of report a spam person or group. This measure serves to alert the messaging app of the spammer’s presence, which may then decide to block their activities.

Person

For report a person acting from the WhatsApp app for Androidproceed as follows:

Touch the button ⋁ on WhatsApp notification. Check the box Report and press on Block.

On iPhoneinstead, proceed as follows:

Open the chat of the user you want to report to WhatsApp. Touch the contact name and then press on Report (contact name).

Report a contact on WhatsApp



The above procedures are valid for reporting a person among your WhatsApp contacts. As for reporting unknown senders, just follow the instructions we have already given you in the chapter on how to block an unknown number on WhatsApp, remembering to leave the box checked Report to WhatsApp or select the option Block and report (depends on the platform you are using).

Group

As we mentioned in the introduction to the article, on WhatsApp It is not possible to block a groupbut it is at least possible report it.

To proceed on Androiddo this:

Open the group chat you want to report and tap ⋮. Click on the items More > Report. Select the box relating to the possible leaving the group and confirm everything by tapping again Report.

If you have a iPhoneproceed in this other way.

Open the group chat you want to report. Touch the group name. Press on Report group > Report (or Report and abandon).