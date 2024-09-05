How to block unwanted calls and protect yourself from spam

Given the growing phenomenon of unwanted callsmore and more people are wondering if there is an effective way to block unwanted calls and protect yourself from spam. In reality there are many ways to combat telephone spam, including activating some settings and filters available on the Android smartphones and on iPhonewhich nip the reception of unwanted phone calls in the bud or, at the very least, allow you to understand when these might come from potential troublemakers.

How to block unwanted calls

Android

If you have a smartphone Android and this is where the app is used Google Phone You can block spam calls quite simply:

Open the app Google Phone and select the tab Recent. Find the spammer’s number by scrolling through the list of recent calls, long-tap on it and then select the entries Block/Report as spam And Block.

If you want to take preventive action, you can activate the spam filter in the Google Phone app, which you can enable as follows:

Open the app Google Phone and touch the button ⋮ top right. Touch the voices Settings > Caller ID & Spam. Move on ON the switches related to the voices View Caller ID and Spam And Spam filter for calls.

Block Spam Calls on Android



Samsung

If you have a smartphone Samsung and do not use the Google Phone app as your default dialer (i.e. as the app to manage incoming and outgoing calls), as you prefer to use the South Korean company’s Phone app. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the app Telephone and touch the wording Register. Find the spammer’s number and tap the (ℹ︎) corresponding to the latter. Touch the voices More > Block Contact > Block.

If you also want to enable the spam filter in the Samsung Phone app, you can proceed as follows:

Open the app Telephone and press the button ⋮ top right. Select the items Call Settings > Caller ID & Spam Protection. Move on ON the switches Caller ID and Spam Protection And Block spam and phishing calls.

Huawei

Also on Huawei You can block unwanted calls from the app settings Telephone developed by the Chinese giant. To do this, proceed as follows:

Open the app Telephone and locate the number you want to block. Long tap on the spammer’s number and then select Block contact.

If you want to block future unwanted calls by enabling the spam filter in the Huawei Phone app, follow these additional steps:

Open the app Telephone and press the button ⋮ top right. Select the items Harassment Filter > Settings. Touch the voice Call blocking rules and move on ON the switches Block unknown numbers and Block unknown/covered numbers.

iPhone

For block unwanted calls and protect yourself from spam on iPhoneyou can take advantage of the function through which you can block any unwanted numbers. If you want to take advantage of it, do the following:

Open the app Telephone and select the tab Recent. Find the number of the spammer who contacted you and press the button (ℹ︎). Press on the voice Block contact twice in a row.

In addition to this, you may decide to preemptively silence calls from numbers not saved in the address book. By doing so, calls from unknown numbers will be automatically forwarded to voicemail, while the number will be displayed in the recent calls list. To use this particular function, proceed as follows:

Open the app Settings of the iPhone and follow the path Phone > Silence unknown numbers. Activate the function by moving to ON the switch next to the wording Silence unknown numbers.