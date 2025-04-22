How to change the general practitioner online: the guide

If you need to change the so -called “Family doctor”that is, what is technically called also Mmg (General practitioner), you must know that for some time it has been feasible online, at least in most cases. To do this, simply access the so -called ESF (Electronic healthcare file) of your region of residence – a digital platform that collects all personal health data in electronic format – and complete the procedure via the Internet. Access to the file must be done using a recognized identification system, such as Level 2 spid (Public digital identity system), the Heaven (Electronic Identity Card) with PIN and CIARID APP or the Healthcare card with CNS functions (National Service Charter).

We tell you immediately, however, that there are cases where the online procedure is not applicable, for example if you want to choose a doctor who does not belong to your health district or if the doctor has reached the maximum number of patients who can assist (limit usually set at 1,500 to be precise). In addition, between one change and the other of the doctor, at least 30 days must pass, unless the change is due to the fact that the doctor has ceased the activity. In the paragraphs we will explain you in broad terms How to change the online doctor online.

How the online procedure for the change of the general practitioner is happening

To start the change procedure of the general practitioneryou have to connect to the website of the Electronic healthcare file of your region. Each Italian region has its own portal, which collects and manages the digital health services of citizens: at the end of the article you find the corresponding link of each Italian region. Once on the site, look for the area relating to online services and select the favorite access mode between Spid, Heaven or TS-CS.

Once you log in, look for the function for the Choice and revocation of the doctor: This item can have a slightly different name (it depends on the system in use in your region), but in substance it always offers the possibility to consult the doctor currently assigned and select a new one among those available.

In the panel that opens, you will first see the name of your current doctor. Scrolling through the page, you will find theUpdated list of general practitioners operating in the health district you belong to. You can use any available filters to refine the research according to the Municipality of interest and thus only view the professionals active in that specific area.

Once you identify the doctor you want, check that it is actually available: some may have reached the maximum number of patients who can follow, in this case the system will prevent you from completing the online operation and will invite you to physically go to the ASL counter to submit a request in derogation.

If the selected doctor is available, however, you can proceed by clicking on the button to confirm the choice. The system will ask you to validate your decision through a series of confirmation messages. Completed the wizard, the change will be immediate and, in most cases, it will not require further steps. You will not necessarily receive formal communication, but you can check the new assignment by accessing the portal again.

Remember that Between one choice and the other they must intercept at least 30 daysunless your doctor has ceased the business or you find yourself in a particular situation that imposes an immediate change.

Example of how to change the general practitioner from the Pugliasalute portal.



The portals from which to change the general practitioner online