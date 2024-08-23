How to Check Your Phone’s Battery Health

Battery life is one of the fundamental aspects for efficient use of your smartphone, regardless of whether it is Samsung, Apple or any other manufacturer. Over time, it is physiological for lithium batteries to lose part of their original capacity. For this reason, it is important monitor the health of your device’s battery to intercept possible problems in time (such as errors in charging and discharging the smartphone) and ensure optimal functioning.

The health status of the battery we refer to the capacity current of a phone’s battery to hold its charge. This measurement is generally expressed as a percentage: a new battery will have a 100% health status, while a worn-out battery will see this value decrease over time. With daily use, in fact, the battery will no longer be able to retain the same amount of charge and the phone may turn off more quickly than when it was new. It is important to keep an eye on this value to avoid running out of battery during the day and to decide when it might be time to replace it. In the next paragraphs we will see how to perform the necessary checks on Android and iPhone.

How to Check Android Phone Battery Health

If you own a smartphone Android (for example Samsung) there are several methods to check the health of the battery. One of the simplest ways is to use a hidden code: just open thePhone App and type *#*#4636#*#*. After a few moments of entering this special code on the dialer (the numeric keypad), a secret menu should appear that provides some information and statistics about your phone’s usage, including some related to the battery.

It should be noted, however, that not all devices offer a clear indication of the health of the battery through this method and not all phones have a hidden menu to activate in the mode we have just indicated. In the latter case you could use free third-party apps, such as AccuBattery or BatteryGuru, which offer a detailed overview of the health of the battery and some of these third-party solutions, in addition to indicating how much capacity is left in the battery, provide information on how many charge cycles have been done, provide information on the average use of the battery and much more.

How to Check iPhone Battery Health

With regard to iPhoneApple has integrated a native tool to check the health of your battery directly from the iOS settings.

To access this information, go to Settings > Battery > Battery health and charge. In the screen that opens, next to the wording Maximum capacityyou will find a percentage that represents the current maximum capacity compared to when the battery was new. If the capacity is very low, the system may suggest you replace the battery to maintain optimal performance.