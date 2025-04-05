How to configure the home modem/router: the guide

Configuring the home modem may seem like a complex operation, but knowing a little more closely which are the various steps to follow, everything becomes a fairly simple process to complete. In this article, we will guide you through the main phases for correctly configure the home modem/router. We will explain how to choose the position in which to place the modem/router, how the connection should be made according to the type of connection available and, in principle, how to adjust the wi-fi settings. Of course, we will not be able to go into much detail of the various steps, given that these vary according to the model and the brand of modem/router in their possession.

How to configure the modem/router

How to choose where to place the modem/router

The first step is to take Choose the place to place the router. In principle, it is always better to place it in a central area of ​​the house and without too thick walls, so as to guarantee a uniform distribution of the Wi-Fi signal. If you need to place the modem/router near an external wall, you may need to organize yourself to extend the connection through the Ethernet wiring or, if you do not have the possibility to wire the connection, using theUse of Wi-Fi Extendermaybe using a mesh network. In the latter case, the devices that are part of the Mesh network allow you to automatically connect to the Wi-Fi signal extended by the latter, creating a single and comfortable Wi-Fi network.

How to connect the modem/router to the internet

Once it is clear to you where to place your modem/router is time to connect it to the fixed network. This step varies according to the type of line available in its home. Below we schematize the steps to follow according to this factor.

FTTH (Fiber to the home) : In this case, the connection to the network takes place with the optical fiber, which arrives directly inside the house, ensuring very high speeds and a stable connection. The connection of the modem/router in these cases comes performed directly by a specialized technician which connects it directly to the optical fiber through a special door called Ont (Optical Network Terminal). To make it simple, the ONT is a device that converts the optical signal into a digital signal that can be used by the various devices. Once the Modem/Router at the ONT has been connected via an Ethernet cable, the device is ready to distribute the connection to the devices via Wi-Fi or via further Ethernet cables.

(Fiber to the home) In this case, the connection to the network takes place with the optical fiber, which arrives directly inside the house, ensuring very high speeds and a stable connection. The connection of the modem/router in these cases comes which connects it directly to the optical fiber through a special door called (Optical Network Terminal). To make it simple, the ONT is a device that converts the optical signal into a digital signal that can be used by the various devices. Once the Modem/Router at the ONT has been connected via an Ethernet cable, the device is ready to distribute the connection to the devices via Wi-Fi or via further Ethernet cables. FTTC (Fiber to the cabinet) : In this case the connection takes place through a mixed technology that uses both optical fiber that the copper telephone cable To bring the Internet to home. The fiber only reaches the cabinet (a distribution box) located near its area, while the rest of the connection (from the cabinet to the home) takes place via the copper cable. To proceed with the connection, in this case the modem/router must be connected via a door RJ-11 to the telephone wire that arrives in the home.

(Fiber to the cabinet) In this case the connection takes place through a mixed technology that uses both that the To bring the Internet to home. The fiber only reaches the cabinet (a distribution box) located near its area, while the rest of the connection (from the cabinet to the home) takes place via the copper cable. To proceed with the connection, in this case the modem/router must be connected via a door to the telephone wire that arrives in the home. ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) : This technology, as you may already know, uses the copper telephone line to transmit the Internet signal. Although it is no longer at the forefront, it is still somewhat widespread in the areas where optical fiber is not available. If this also applies to you, know that the connection of the modem/router must be done via the door RJ-11 that we have already “met” just a few, when we talked about FTTC technology.

(Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) This technology, as you may already know, uses the copper telephone line to transmit the Internet signal. Although it is no longer at the forefront, it is still somewhat widespread in the areas where optical fiber is not available. If this also applies to you, know that the connection of the modem/router must be done via the door that we have already “met” just a few, when we talked about FTTC technology. Fwa (Fixed Wireless Access): This technology provides a broadband connection via radio signals. In particular, the signal is transmitted by a base station (like a telephony tower) towards its home, where a modem/router receives the wireless signal and distributes it to other devices via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The FWA modem/router is then connected to anexternal antenna (often provided by the provider) which captures the radio signal and converts it into a digital signal. THE’antenna is mounted by a technician Generally on an external wall of the building, in order to have good visibility towards the base station. And usually it is always the technician who takes care of the configuration of the modem/router.

In any case, after making the connection between the modem/router and the fixed network, turn it on through the appropriate ON/OFF button (usually placed on the back) and wait a few minutes for the connection to be established. The LED lights Of the router they will indicate the state of the connection and, if everything has been successful, that relating to the Internet connection should remain on and fixed (if it is intermittent there may be some problems).

How to adjust the Modem/router settings

At this point, you will have to Adjust the Modem/router settings and try to connect a device to the latter.

If your Internet Provider has provided you, in addition to the modem/router, also an ‘configuration appyou may be able to configure it without “passing” for a computer. In this case, just download and start the app in question and follow the instructions provided on the screen. In principle, the application will ask you to connect to the Wi-Fi of the modem/router: therefore, seek the name of the network (SSID) preset by the manufacturer (it is indicated in the label on the back or on the side of the router, usually on a sticker) and connect with the default password (that you always find on the adhesive in question). Once connected to the router Wi-Fi network, the app will guide you through the initial configuration, which should also lead you to customize the name of the Wi-Fi (SSID) and set up a new password (the latter operation is essential to make the domestic connection safe). In configuring the network, we also suggest using the security protocol WPA3 and possibly of Install any available firmware.

If the router does not have an app companion to rely on, you can configure it through the “classic” Webboard Web. To do this, it will be enough Connect the router to a computer via Ethernet cable and type the relative IP address in the browser addresses bar (usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.1.254). Once the access has been carried out, enter the username and predefined password, which you find printed on the back of the router or in the manual provided by the manufacturer of the device, and then act on the various settings, as we have already indicated to you just in the paragraph dedicated to the configuration apps.