How to empty the Android “Trash” to free up space

If you have filled up the storage space on your smartphone or tablet Android (for example Samsung or Xiaomi), you would probably now also like to know how to overcome this unfortunate problem and you have seen fit to eliminate all the elements present in the so-called “Basket”. Provide for empty the Android “Trash” to free up space on your smartphone and tablet it can certainly be an excellent solution to adopt even if, it is worth clarifying this immediately, the “Recycle Bin” on Android is not exactly the same as what you find on a Windows PC or a Mac. Android, in fact, does not have a single centralized “container” in which deleted files and data end up: each app manages its own deleted files in a sort of “temporary area”, which can be emptied manually to free up space on the device on the spot. To do this, you have several options: use the system’s Settings app, specific apps like Google Files, or empty the trash of frequently used apps like Google Photos. Let’s analyze all these solutions.

How to empty the Android “Trash”

Here are the steps to empty the Android “Trash”.

Settings and Storage/Files app

In proceeding fromSettings appkeep in mind that the steps we are about to list may differ depending on the device in use and the version of Android installed on the latter. On Android 13for example, the steps to follow could be similar to these.

Open theSettings app and go to the section Battery and device support. Select Storage and locate the voice Basketwhich shows apps with purgeable files. Tap the name of the app whose deleted files you want to see and, to permanently delete them, tap the button ⋮ at the top right and select the option Empty. Confirm the operation by touching the item Delete.

Keep in mind that on some smartphones this may not even be possible from the settings, but it may be possible from theArchive app or Filefollowing these other steps.

Start theArchive/File app. Press the button ⋮, ⋯ or ≡ (depending on the device in use). Select the item Basket, Deep cleaning or a similar voice. Identify the function by which empty the trash and, after recalling it, confirm the operation by following the instructions on the screen (for example by pressing on the wording Empty trash or Clean x MB/GB).

How to empty the Android “Trash” from the Archive app



App Files by Google

Another solution that you could use to empty the “Trash” corresponds toFiles by Google app. This allows you to manage and empty deleted files in a very simple way. Once you have downloaded it on your smartphone, follow the following steps.

Start theFiles app and press the button ≡. Select the category Basket. Press the button Delete all files in the trash located at the bottom. Confirm the operation with a tap on the entry Delete.

How to empty the Android “Trash” from the Files by Google app



Google Photos app

An app that is particularly “hungry” for storage on Android devices (and not only) is Google Photosused by many users to store photos and videos. Here, the “Trash” of images can become a giant landfill of bits just waiting to be deleted forever. To do this, proceed as follows.

Open theGoogle Photos app. Access the section Collections and select Basket. Press the button ⋮ and touch the wording Empty trash. Confirm by pressing on the item Delete.

How to empty the Android “Trash” from the Google Photos app



Why empty the Android “Trash”?

Android smartphones and tablets, while relatively powerful devices, generally offer more limited storage capacity than computers. For this reason, deleting files that are no longer useful could be advisable, especially for those who have a device that is a few years old and with limited storage. It must be said, however, that when you delete a file on Android, it is not deleted immediately: the system marks it as “deleted” but keeps it for 30 days or until you manually free up space. This management serves to avoid accidental deletions, but it can take up precious memory if nothing is done. This is why emptying the Android “Trash” can be important.