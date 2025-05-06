How to fight the allergy to the pollen: practical and scientific remedies to prevent and treat symptoms

The spring season for many can mean the arrival of annoying symptoms from allergy to pollen, to which, fortunately, they can be found effective remedies. Tearing, sneezing, itching in the eyes and nasal congestion are just some of inconvenience who afflict those who suffer from allergic rhinitis. But how can we effectively face these annoyances? There are different techniques and tricks, such as masks and antihistaminewhich can help to better manage the allergy, and it is precisely on these that we want to concentrate.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article is for solely popular purposes. For any medical need, it is essential to contact your doctor.

Prevent contact with pollen: the most effective remedy against allergy

According to what reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the method more effective To combat the allergy to the pollen is “Avoid contact with the allergen itself“But how we can do it, considering that the pollen are everywhere In spring? The answer is simple: protecting ourselves physically. If we have to go out outdoors, the use of a mask (preferably FFP2) is essential for filter The pollen particles in the air. Even if it may seem an unconscious solution, it is certainly the most effective to limit direct contact with pollen.

The eyeglasses from sun Then they are another useful tool, but for total protection the glasses from pool they can better cover the area around the eyes, blocking any possibility of contact with the particles. Science does not think of aesthetics, evaluate you is worth it.

How to protect yourself at home from pollen

During the allergic season, it is essential to prevent the pollen from entering the house. When you open the window For change airit is advisable to do it for no more than 10-15 minutes in the morning, and then close it Immediately just to avoid that the concentration of pollen in the house increases.

The use of “air purifiers“with HEPA filters It is another measure that can help reduce the presence of pollen inside the house. These devices are designed for filter microscopic particles, including i pollen. It is important to remember clean regularly the filters to keep theeffectiveness.

Another thing to consider is the cleaning personnel. Since pollen easily attacks clothes and to hairit is advisable to wash and change clothes every time you go home after being outdoors. A nasal washing with thewaterfall physiological It can also be useful for eliminating the pollen that have deposited on the nasal mucous membranes.

How to calm the allergy to pollen: when and why use antihistamines

Small premise: before taking any drug, it is always advisable to consult your doctor, which can prescribe the most suitable solution to the specific case.

The antihistamine they are one of the most common solutions to fight the symptoms of the allergy to the pollen. These drugs block the action of Istamine, a chemical substance produced by our body in response to allergen, which causes inflammation And irritation mucous membranes. There are different types of antihistamines, which are divided into two main categories:

Antistamine of Before Generation: these drugs are very effective, but have the side effect of provoking drowsiness as they can cross the bloodbalic barrier and also act on receptors sleep in the brain.

Generation: these drugs are very effective, but have the side effect of provoking as they can cross the bloodbalic barrier and also act on sleep in the brain. Antistamine of second Generation: they have a structure chemistry Different that reduces the possibility of crossing the bloodphalical barrier, therefore they tend to cause sleepiness and are generally preferred for daily use.

In serious cases, the doctor can recommend a treatment of immunotherapy (hypo-sensitization or desensitization) which involves taking small quantities of allergen (like pollen) to gradually increase the tolerance of the body. This treatment can be carried out through injections subcutaneous or tablets sublingualbut requires a long period of time to get results.