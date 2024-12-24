How to make your smartphone faster: 5 practical tips

If your smartphone is no longer as responsive and snappy as it used to be, there could be multiple reasons: the available storage space could be almost completely exhausted, the apps and/or the operating system are not updated (and therefore cause malfunctions and slowdowns). various) or it could be that the device has some hardware defect, which perhaps concerns the battery. This is a common problem, but there are several practical solutions to bring it back to optimal performance. In this in-depth study, we will review 5 practical tips to make your smartphone faster: Free up storage space, turn off power saving mode, update the software, perform a factory reset, and replace the battery if necessary. They are not the only steps that can be taken to obtain appreciable results, but they are certainly an excellent point to start from.

5 tips to make your phone more responsive

Free up space

When it storage space runs out, your smartphone’s operating system has to make more effort to manage apps and data, consequently slowing down the device. On both Android and iPhone, you can check how much space is available by accessing the settings and selecting the dedicated option. For optimal operation, it is recommended keep at least ten GB of free space. If space is insufficient, consider removing unused apps, deleting large files (perhaps saving them in a backup) and activating the suggestions provided by the system. For example, on the iPhone, the iOS operating system will offer you to uninstall unnecessary apps, preserving the data for possible future restoration.

Disable energy saving

There energy saving mode It is useful for prolonging battery life, but should not be left on continuously. It is an “emergency” feature and as such should be exploited, also because when it is active it slows down the device, limiting some functions and activities, such as app loading or background synchronization, which thus require more time. Furthermore, with active energy saving, the refresh rate (i.e. the number of times per second in which the screen updates the frames it shows to the user) is also lowered, giving a greater sensation of general slowness of the software. For this reason, turn off energy savinglimiting its use as needed (maybe when the battery level reaches 20-25%).

Update the software

Update your operating system and apps is another important move to implement. Software updates, in fact, can introduce improvements in performance and security functions, correcting bugs that cause slowdowns and potential flaws that could be exploited by cyber attacks. If an update is available for your smartphone’s operating system, whether it is an update for the operating system or an app, install it promptly.

Perform a forced restart

If despite these precautions the smartphone continues to be slow, a reset to factory settings it might be the most suitable move for your phone. This process, in fact, deletes all data and apps, returning the device to its original state. Before putting your hands on the device and doing some things mess By deleting files and data that are important to you, however, make a good backup of all your personal data (telephone contacts, photos, videos, chats, etc.), so as not to lose anything. Once you have completed the backup and immediately after restoring to factory settings, you should notice some performance improvement due to the “cleaning”.

Replace the battery

The battery plays a crucial role in the performance of the smartphone. With chemical aging, the capacity of a battery decreases and this, in addition to directly affecting the battery life of the phone, also has a certain impact on its performance. We therefore advise you to check the health of your phone’s battery and, if it has a maximum capacity less than 80%evaluate the component replacement.