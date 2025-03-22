How to optimize a laptop to improve and speed up performance: 5 useful tips

When a laptop It becomes slow, the experience of use can be frustrating and decidedly heavy. This does not mean that you can at least try to resort to some palliative measures which, while not solving the problems at the root (perhaps linked to obsolete hardware), optimize And speed PC performance. The steps vary according to the operating system on the computer. On those who “turn” with Windowsfor example, it is important to make sure you have not have Bloatware installed and monitor the presence of malware; on MacBookor the laptops produced by Apple, it is important to make sure that the installed applications are compatible with macOS.

5 ways to speed up the slow laptop

Check the presence of system updates

One of the first steps to be taken to improve the performance of your laptop is Check the presence of updates of the operating system. Both Microsoft and Apple periodically release new versions of Windows and MacOS, where bugs are present, improvements relating to safety and optimization of resources. All aspects linked more or less directly to the performance of the machine.

On Windowsyou can check the availability of updates by opening the settings application and visiting the section Windows Update; on macOS Just open the application System settings and go to the section Generals> Software update.

Uninstall Bloatware and unnecessary applications

Another factor that can compromise the speed of your laptop is the presence of Bloatwarethat is, those software pre -installed by the manufacturer or the retailer who are often heavy, as well as totally useless, thus consuming precious resources that “swallow” the services of the laptop.

Uninstall these programs is a simple operation: just go to the section Settings> App> Apps and Functions Of Windows and uninstall or deactivate unnecessary ones. On macOS The problem of the Bloatware in fact does not exist, given that Apple merely includes only necessary software in his computers: in any case it is, if you prefer to uninstall some system applications that you consider not very useful, you can do it by liating yourself in the folder Applications of Finder and dragging theunwanted application icon directly in the Basket (which will then be emptied by clicking with the right mouse button on it and selecting the item Empty the basket).

About the Mac and the installed applications, we suggest you Eliminate all those that are not fully compatible with the version of macOS in use On your Apple laptop: among these there are applications developed for Intel chipif your Mac has a SoC Apple Silicon (for example M1 or subsequent versions).

Deactivate the applications that start to turn on the laptop

Also i programs that automatically start to ignit the computer They can slow down the system. For Disable them on Windowscall the Task Manager pressing the keys simultaneously Ctrl + alt + cancellation or go to Settings> App> Start and deactivate those unnecessary. On macOSyou can check which programs they automatically open up System settings> Generals> Login elements and extensions and acting on those of your interest.

Eliminate any malware

Computer security plays a key role in the optimization of performance. THE malware They can slow down a computer by consuming CPU and RAM memory to perform harmful activities in the background. It is in particular on Windows That eliminating any malware is important, given that the Microsoft’s desktop operating system, given its popularity and diffusion, is more targeted than macOS from IT criminals. Therefore, rely on a good antivirus, keep it updated and regularly scan.

Free space

The storage space It directly affects computer performance. When the system disc is almost full, the operating system struggles to manage temporary files and reading and writing operations become more slow. For this reason, if your laptop has little free storage space, Delete the unnecessary files and/or Transfer them to external unitsso that these do not seriously seriously on the internal storage space of the PC.