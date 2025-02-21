How to remove the PIN code from the iPhone: the guide

When using a iPhonethe iOS operating system proposes the use of different security methods to protect personal data. Among these we remember the unlock code and the SIM PIN. The first serves to prevent unauthorized access to the device, while the second protects the use of the SIM or E-Sim card, thus avoiding its use by others to call, navigate, etc. Many consider these safety systems “annoying” and, for this reason, they would vly know how to remove the unlock code and the PIN code of the iPhone.

How to remove the release code from the iPhone

The IPhone Unlock code It is a numerical combination used to protect access to the device. In the most recent models, the code is often combined with biometric authentication systems such as Face id (Apple’s 3D facial recognition system) and the Touch ID (the release through the fingerprint). If you want Remove the release code from the iPhonefollow these simple steps:

Open the app Settings and touch the option Face ID and Code (on iPhone X and subsequent) or on Touch ID and Code (on previous models). If your iPhone does not have a biometric sensor, as it is a rather dated model, you will find the item Code. Insert the Current code to confirm your identity. Once inside, select the option Deactivate the code. Confirm your identity through Face id, Touch ID or unlock code. Tap the voice Deactivate in the box appeared on the screen.

How to remove the release code from the iPhone.



Remove the release code has some consequences to keep in mind. Among the various things, the apps that require the use of the face ID or touch ID (including those you have possibly hidden), will no longer require unlocking through biometric authentication and, therefore, will be shown again in the home screen. In addition, your Apple Pay cards will be removed and Apple Watch will not unlock automatically. You cannot also use a code to reset. The password of your Apple account.

How to remove the sim pin from the iPhone

The Pine (Personal Identification Number) is a numerical code that protects the telephone card from unauthorized uses. If activated, the PIN is requested every time your iPhone is restarted or whenever you remove the SIM or E-Sim (the latter would be the digital card integrated in the phone). When the PIN is active and the SIM is blocked, the “blocked sim” words appears in the status bar. If you want Remove the sim pin from the iPhoneact like this:

Open the app Settings and tap on the item Mobile phone. If your iPhone has only one SIM or Esim card, you will find the option directly Pin sim. If, on the other hand, you have a model with Dual SIM or Dual E-Sim, you will first have to select the number that you want to modify, then access the item Pin sim. Move on Off the switch near the item Pin sim. Insert the Current pin to confirm the choice. Tap the wording End To complete the operation.

How to remove the sim pin from the iPhone.



If you have never changed the pin, the default code is the one assigned by your telephone operator. You can find it in the documents received at the time of purchasing the SIM or on your operator’s website. Do not try to guess the pin, because after a number of incorrect attempts the card will be blocked and a code will be necessary Puk (Personal Unblocking Key) to unlock it. The PUK code also is provided by your operator and, if erroneously inserted too many times, it can make the card unusable, forcing you to request a new one.

We remind you that deactivating the SIM PIN is useful if you do not want to enter the code every time you restart the device, but you have to keep in mind that this choice reduces the protection of the telephone card, which can be used by anyone with direct access to your iPhone.