How to sign a PDF document electronically without printing it

Affix a electronic signature To a document it is definitely more comfortable than printing it, signing it in pen, scanning it and reinviating it to the sender. All main operating systems integrate useful tools for Sign PDF documents electronically without printing them. How to do it on different devices, using tools already integrated into the operating systems of your devices or, in any case, common use applications?

Before proceeding, however, it is important to clarify an important thing: the electronic signature should not be confused with the digital signature. The digital signature is in fact an advanced system that uses cryptographic techniques to guarantee authenticity and integrity of the document, ensuring that those who have signed the owner of a univocal private key. It is a safe but more complex method, used for documents with legal or administrative value. The electronic signature, on the other hand, is basically an image of your signature superimposed on a PDF document, a simpler and more immediate method, sufficient for most daily needs, but which in fact has no legal value.

How to sign documents electronically on Android

If you use a device Android And you have Google Drive installed, you can sign a pdf without the need for additional apps. Open the file in Google Drive and look for the option Change (marked by a pencil) or Note (indicated with one pen with wavy lines). If it appears Changeyou can also fill in text fields as well as signing. If you only find Noteyou can select it to access a drawing tool and track your signature directly on the document. Once signed, just save the file and share it by e-mail or through the other sharing options available.

How to sign PDF documents on Android.



How to sign documents electronically on iPhone

Apple devices include a special function, which allows you to sign PDF without installing third -party apps. If you open a document attached to onee-mail or open in thefile appfrom a website, you could already see the icon of Change at the bottom right (one Punta di pen in a circle). Once activated, you can draw freehand on the document by using one of the available design tools, even if the best method to sign is to use the function Signaturethat you can recall by taping the button + and selecting on the item Add signature. In the box that opens, insert your autographed signature, touch the item End and place the box with the signature in the desired point.

How to sign PDF documents on iPhone.



How to sign documents electronically on Windows

Also on PC with Windows It is possible to sign a pdf without the need for additional software, using a special function integrated into the browser Microsoft Edge. To use it, click with the right mouse button on the PDF file icon to be signed, select the items Open with> Microsoft Edge and click on Ok. The document will open in the integrated pdf reader of the browser and, at the top, you will find the icon Drawing (a pencil facing down), through which you can draw your signature on the screen by using the mouse cursor. If your PC has a touch screen, the option Draw with touch It will be automatically active, allowing you to sign with your finger or a digital pen. Once the signature is placed, save the document with the changes and send it.

How to sign PDF documents on Windows.



How to sign documents electronically on Mac

On macOSthe app Preview It offers several methods to add your signature to a pdf. Open the document with preview, which is the Mac PDF reader, and click the button Changethen select the button Signature. If you have already saved a signature, you can simply insert it into the document by clicking on its preview. Otherwise, you can create a new one choosing between the following three options:

Trackpad: Use the finger to draw the signature directly on the Mac trackpad. If you have a trackpad force touch, you can press stronger to make the line thicker.

Use the finger to draw the signature directly on the Mac trackpad. If you have a trackpad force touch, you can press stronger to make the line thicker. Camera: Sign on a sheet of white paper and place it in front of the Mac camera, so that it corresponds to the blue line shown on the screen. The system will automatically detect the signature and transform it into an image to be applied to the document.

Sign on a sheet of white paper and place it in front of the Mac camera, so that it corresponds to the blue line shown on the screen. The system will automatically detect the signature and transform it into an image to be applied to the document. iPhone or iPad: If you have an Apple device connected to the Mac, you can select it through the function Select device and sign directly on the screen using the finger or an Apple Pencil.

After creating the signature, you can drag it where you need and resize it.