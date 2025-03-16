How to translate messages on WhatsApp and send them: the “trick” for iPhone and Mac

Credit: Meta/Apple.



If you have the need to Translate out -of -the -out messages on WhatsApp And you are in possession of a iPhone and/or of a Macyou cannot fail to know the “trick” that allows you to proceed without resorting to the use of third -party apps. Moreover, the method we are about to show you works without having to get out of the messaging app to go to theTranslation app predefined (or in a third party) present on your device and, hear hear, allows you to do this not only on WhatsApp, but also on any other messaging apps (like Telegram) and, more generally, wherever we are written on a text field (as in the known app).

Before explaining how to exploit this small “trick”, we would like to reiterate that It works only for outgoing messages And Only on Apple devices. On other devices, for example on Android and Windows, the translation of messages can take place equally, but you have to do Copy-paste Of the latter and give them “meal” to online translators, which is a little more articulated than the method we are about to show you. And the same also applies to iPhone and Mac as regards incoming messages, of which Not We will talk to you in this article, as they are not translatable with the shortcut which is the protagonist of the deepening

How to translate messages on WhatsApp from iPhone

For Translate outgoing messages on WhatsApp from iPhoneyou must follow the following steps:

Open theWhatsApp apps. Tap the card Chat and select the conversation to send the message or touch the button + To start a new chat with contact. Write the Message to send and translate in the text field at the bottom and select it. Tap the button > in the menu appeared on the screen and select the item Translate. Select the destination language from the blue menu. Take tap on the item Replace with the translation. Send the message by pressing the appropriate button Send.

How to translate messages on WhatsApp from Mac

Also with the Mac It is possible Translate out -of -the -out messages on WhatsApp. The passages to follow are not so dissimilar from those that we have already illustrated in the section dedicated to iPhone. In this case, you can proceed in this way.

Open theApplication of WhatsApp for macOS. Click on the tab Chatin the left sidebar. Select the conversation (single or group) to which to send the message click on the symbol of the pencil To start a new chat. Type the Message to send and translate in the text field at the bottom and select it with the mouse. Click with the right mouse button on the selection made and click on the option Translate “(message text)”. Selected through the appropriate menu destination language in which to translate the text of the message. Click on the item Replace with the translation and click on the special button for send the message translated.