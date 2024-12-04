How to view your Spotify Wrapped and see the most listened to songs in 2024

As we predicted a few days ago today, Wednesday 4 December 2024was made available Spotify Wrapped ranking 2024a viral marketing campaign by Spotifypublished every year between November 30th and December 6th, which contains the list of the most listened to songs on the platform, both globally and individually. By accessing the section Wrapped In fact, from your account you can see your listening habits and the biggest hits of the year at a national and international level. Speaking of the latter, as you will notice, in Italy this year they appear on the “podium”. Geolier, Sfera Ebbasta And Lazza. On the world stage, however, it dominates Taylor Swiftwith over 26 billion streams.

The ranking of the most listened to songs and artists on Spotify in 2024

So let’s see it ranking of the most listened to songs and artists on Spotify in Italy and around the world.

Top 10 most listened to artists in Italy

Geolier Sfera Ebbasta Lazza Tedua ANNA Gué Kid Yugi Cape Plaza Shiva Tony Effe

Top 10 most listened to songs in Italy

“I’m for me, you’re for you” by Geolier “Like thunder” by Rose Villain (feat. Guè) “Gold suit” by Mahmood “100 messages” by Lazza “Sex and samba” by Tony Effe (feat. Gaia) “30°C” by Anna “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj “After 4” by Tony Effe (feat. Bresh & Tedua) “Sincerely” by Annalisa “Miu Miu” by Tony Effe

Top 10 most listened to artists in the world

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish Travis Scott Plum weight Kanye West Ariana Grande Feid

Top 10 most listened to songs in the world

“Expressed” by Sabrina Carpenter “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims “End of Beginning” by Djo “Too Sweet” by Hozier “One Of The Girls” by The Weeknd (feat. Jennie, Lily Rose-Depp) “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

How to view and create Spotify Wrapped 2024

Let’s find out, now, how to see and create your Spotify Wrapped 2024. First, however, make sure you have updated the Spotify app installed on your Android device or iPhone. As Spotify itself pointed out, to see the report you need to have updated the app to the latest version available.

Once you have ascertained this, start theSpotify app and perform theaccess to your account. Next, tap the button Wrapped (it is highlighted with a colored border and is at the top) In the screen that opens, tap the button Go located in the banner Your Wrapped 2024 and enjoy your account statistics.

At the end of the Wrapped, if you wish, you can press the button Share to share the ranking of the most listened to songs and your top artists or you can review the summary of your year of listening by pressing on Play from the beginning. Furthermore, from the Wrapped section of your Spotify account you can access the sub-sections Your most listened to songs in 2024, Your artists’ clips, 2024 in music, 2024 in podcast, Top Artists of 2024 Global, Top Track of 2024 Global And Top Viral Hits of 2024.