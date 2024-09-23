I just wanted to make a complaint: after the laughter, the mockery

Culture

I just wanted to make a complaint: after the laughter, the mockery

I just wanted to make a complaint: after the laughter, the mockery

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
I just wanted to make a complaint: after the laughter, the mockery
The Bad Guy 2: plot and release date of the new season of the Prime Video series with Luigi Lo Cascio
Lazza is here to stay. And to become everyone’s