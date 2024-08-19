If a Tree Falls in a Forest, Netflix’s New Korean-Made Thriller: Plot and Release Date

The South Korean TV series “If a Tree Falls in a Forest” is coming to Netflix, a thriller that combines mystery and drama and is composed of 8 episodes. The story alternates between the present and the past and focuses on Sang-joon and Young-ha, two men linked by a guesthouse immersed in a forest that hides dark secrets. The TV series is directed by Mo Wan Il and stars Kim Yun-seok and Lee Jung-eun. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “If a Tree Falls in a Forest” is released.

If a Tree Falls in a Forest: The Plot

The TV series follows the lives of Sang-joon, the man who runs a secluded guesthouse deep in the forest, and Young-ha, the person who took care of the same facility in the 2000s. The new owner’s life changes radically when strange and inexplicable events begin to occur, all connected to the mysterious past surrounding the guesthouse. Sang-joon begins to investigate to uncover the truth about what happened years ago, when Young-ha was forced to abandon the facility, where he lived with his family, due to a mysterious and traumatic event.

The latter’s past – his story is told through flashbacks (the man’s fragmented and painful memories) that slowly reveal what happened to his family – and Sang-joon’s present intertwine, giving life to a breathtaking thriller that also involves a mysterious woman.

If a Tree Falls in a Forest: The Cast

The cast of “If a Tree Falls in a Forest” includes:

Kim Yun-seok as Jeon Young Ha, the old manager of the guesthouse.

Yoon Kye-sang is Goo Sang Joon, the current owner of the facility.

Go Min-si is Yoo Seong Ha, a mysterious woman who suddenly appears in Sang-joon’s life and is connected to the events that happened at the guesthouse decades ago. Her character, in fact, will cause events that will upset the life of the owner of the vacation home and everyone close to him.

Lee Jung-eun is Yoon Bo Min, a former police officer who worked on the case related to Young-ha’s family years ago. Her investigation never led to the truth, but now she is determined to seek justice and unravel the mystery that has haunted her for years.

Ryu Hyun Kyung as Seo Eun Kyung

Park Ji Hwan is Jong Du

If a tree falls in a forest: when it comes out

When is “If a Tree Falls in a Forest” coming out on Netflix? The South Korean TV series will be available on the streaming service starting August 23.