If spying whatsapp is a crime, arrest us all





The smartphone turned upside down on the table, possibly even without ringtone. It is the most eloquent image to describe today’s relationships, regardless of their nature. It does not matter if sitting at the table, in front of us, there is a partner or our best friend – with which, at times, there are even more things to hide even if only for the fear of his judgment or to drive the big cock -, what matters is to defend his sacrosanct space, the one now circumscribed in that green square on the screen, with a croissant of the phone designed in a comic cloud.

The ruling of the Cassation which provides up to 10 years in prison for those who spy the chats on WhatsApp, then, should finally make us breathe a sigh of relief, shout to freedom as Mel Gibson in the final of “Braveheart”, celebrate the right to make cocks *** undisturbed. But no. If we are honest, he struck us as a paint shot behind the nape of the neck in a paintball game. A frozen shower, an out of the way, at times disturbing, and this is because we are all – or almost, admit it – sitting also on the other side of the table, or on the sofa, undisturbed in the next room, or by car to the passenger side with the eye ready to lay yourself on the screen of the other as soon as it lights up. And of course to read the preview, if there is.

Who admits it and who mind

Couple automatisms. There are those who admit it and who mind. Of course, the obsession with the life of the partner is another pair of sleeves, and in this sense it is more than right – and urgent – punish those who take chats and records of calls from the cell phone of an ex -wife (this has made a man of Messina condemned by the Court of Appeal for having “violated the private communication space of a person”, a sentence confirmed precisely by the Cassation), certainly a symptom of manie who unfortunately could become uncontrolled, leading to psychological abuses, persecutory acts and tragedies.

That such news, however, has raised so much clamor, transforming this sentence into an almost historic sentence, says much more on the context in which we live.

The politically correct even with the fragility

Ours is a voyeuristic society, where everything is constantly under our gaze, available and interconnected, but at the same time with a sense of privacy never so high that pervades us. How to play hide and seek by blinding from Big Brother’s direction. A short circuit capable of transforming the most trivial and harmless gestures, and yes, also childish and unbecoming – such as reading the partner’s messages in a moment of doubt, crisis, or just for uncontrolled curiosity – in crime, to delete the human limitation that leads, especially in relationships, even to be mean sometimes. Therefore, for modern life masters, unforgivable.

How many lessons from mediocrity, ours and others. But the politically correct school takes unassailable even in front of our fragility. So if spying Whatsapp is a crime, arrest us all.