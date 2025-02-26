If the San Marino Song Contest becomes the relief valve of the “orphans” of Sanremo





After Sanremo, you need an appendix, an additional relief valve. And apparently this is the usefulness of the San Marino Song Contest, a demonstration of the Republic of the Titan called to elect its representative to the Eurovision.

Unfortunately, however, the event for years has been nothing more than a sort of Sanremese after -toch after -toch, where participants who have not had their luck hoped for the Ariston put in place their plan B. After the victory in 2022 of Achille Lauro – who had been mocked by Mahmood and Blanco at the Festival – here the year spent being launched as a very favorite was Loredana Bertè, who instead ranked only second going to meet a painful mockery.

Gabry Ponte in San Marino is surreal

In 2025 it was up to Gabry Ponte, who did not participate in Sanremo, however giving Carlo Conti the soundtrack of the event, that is, that ‘all of Italy’ intoned as much as possible I cannot during the five evenings. An additional catchphrase that, not being able to compete officially, was ‘sold’ to San Marino. And coincidentally, in the end it was really imposed, it would be decidedly surreal to find themselves with bridge representing the white-celestial colors while he speaks of Italy, spaghetti and Gioconda.

“We simply want to ensure that a selection of singers from all over the world can participate, as has happened in these years, and playing it to go to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest for the Republic of San Marino,” explained Federico Pedini Amati, In short, secretary of state for tourism. Pierdavide Carone (currently engaged at “Ora or Mai”), Marco Carta, Bianca Atzei, Boosta, Luisa Corna and Silvia Salemi stand out. Giacomo Flights. To complete the squad we also find Albanian Besa, the Swedes Curli, the Slovenians King Foo, the Belgian Angy Rinse and the Ukrainian Teslenko.

Monica Hill raised the voice in recent years. The singer and chorister, as well as a competitor of the very first edition of “will be famous”, offered his bitter reflection as a citizen of San Marino: “What’s democratic in the competition between an affirmed artist who was super -pit in the most important festival of Italy and the unknown girl just left the singing competition of her country? Isn’t the disparity of means? And how to put a tank near a bicycle ”.

Who is on the jury

Judging the participants will not be the televoting, but a jury composed of the radio presenters Federica Gentile and Ema Stokholma, the musical critic Luca De Gennaro, the marketing director Siae Marco Andrea Ettore and the general manager Rai and San Marino RTV Roberto Sergio.

A partial piece that will prevent the incetta of votes for the most popular figure, but which will not reset the disparity between established and imported singers – promoted by right to the final – and perfect strangers who, on the contrary, were forced to start their climb last autumn.

To fail is the concept of identity

The concept of identity, both Sammarinese and Italian, is less than coming. Because the paradox lies in the fact that, in the event of landing on the ESC of May of one of our compatriots, we would find ourselves in a position to be able to express the preference for the singer of San Marino and not for Lucio Corsi. The regulation prohibits us, which should probably also be redefined for what are the preliminary phases of the competition.