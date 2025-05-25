If you want to win, take Conte





Thirteen footballer trophies, including the 1996 Champions League with Juventus, nine as a coach, Dui to whom five with Juve, two with Chelsea, one with Napoli and with Inter, ten if we also consider the B championship won with Bari; plus various individual prizes. Ten Scudetti, the first star, if we put those on the field and those from the bench together. This is, in summary, Antonio Conte da Lecce, born in ’69, Juventus up to the core but capable of bringing the Scudetto back to Milan, the Nerazzurri bank, after eleven seasons of fasting, and Naples, two after Spalletti, bringing back to the shadow of Castel dell’Ovo that competitive aura that was lived only in the time of Maradona. The awareness that not only can we always fight for the title, but that you can win, and reveal, without waiting 33 years. Where Spalletti had Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia and Count Lukaku and Mctominay.

A refounded group

Because, beyond the false steps of a team with limits and perhaps not entirely convinced of its strength, Antonio Nazionale has been able to bring out the best from a group and, above all, by an environment that seemed disarmed, after a season closed in tenth place, and outside the cups, with the alternation on the bench of three coaches – Garcia, Mazzarri and Calzona – and the farewell of the two champions. A group re -founded in men and soul, even if only in the transition from the forbit, Byzantine and, sometimes heavy of Spalletti, to the most rough, but equally heavy, of Conte. An esteemed but not loved coach, even if he makes this almost a pride, a coach that everyone would like even if the Juventus brand has been tattooed on the skin of those who lived them both from the field and from the bench, winning in both cases, also bringing the captain’s armband: symbol of one of the Juventus more, sporty, ‘hated’, especially by the Interists and the Neapolitans, who, They welcomed how the Savior and managing to get hated, if possible more than before, by the Nerazzurri fans for having left them at the time of ‘need’. And there are those who say that Conte can last only two years on the bench, before the group rejects it, for its rough ways, not only in training, but also in the management of the group: “Who loves me to follow me” and whoever remains behind is forgotten. After all, three seasons made them only to Juventus, going in a way never seen before, so also ‘hated’ by many Juventus fans, the same ones who had welcomed him as the only one who could train the team after the sleeping years Post Serie B. Antonio Conte is the process for doping at Juventus, is May 5, 2002, is the refereeing subjection. It is the worst opponent you could find on the pitch: shrewd, bad and capable of exulting you in the face. Moggi-Giraudo-Bettega Juventus symbol. In short, ugly, dirty and bad. So much that few years recognized him the tactical skills and strategies, especially of his first shield Juve, capable of playing a beautiful, intense and effective football.

Failure to recognize

A non -recognition that partly serves even today when many trivialize the game of Napoli with ‘long and pedaling ball’ – spoiler, they did it even when he trained Inter -, a non -recognition that did it and makes him suffer and that sometimes made him arguing with journalists. Yet in Milan, the Nerazzurri bank, and to Naples they managed to love him … perhaps it is better to say to estimate and respect him because he was aware that he could be the only one capable of making them win, where others, more idolated, have failed.

Count to win

Forgetting or pretending to forget what he had represented and what in his heart is still: a black and white hunchback that almost all the media give departing for Turin, ready to wear those colors again. In an era in which football became one of the most divisive arguments, especially online, in which nothing is discounted at the ‘enemy’ and everything is reproached, where the principles do not apply but only counts to find the frame that claims the reason for cheering, Antonio Conte managed to cross all this with the Juventus shirt hidden under the golf, winning and leaving behind the insults to have abandoned the ‘ship’ in the moment of the need. He did it at Juventus, Inter and, now, it seems that he will also do it with Napoli. Yet the story tells us that the penultimate Scudetto of the Nerazzurri and the last of the Neapolitans is linked to the ugly, dirty and bad hunchback. Because winning is not important, it is the only thing that matters. Even there, especially there, where they have always pretended that it is not.