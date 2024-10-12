Ilary Blasi, how much does it cost to return to Netflix with Unica 2: the figure is mind-boggling

Ilary Blasi is ready to return to Netflix to reveal new spicy secrets about her private life. She will do so with the second chapter of Unica, the Netflix documentary in which, last November 24, 2023, she told her whole truth about the end of her marriage with Francesco Totti between hidden handbags, stolen Rolexes and that coffee with Cristiano Iovino which gave the away from the crisis with Totti.

But Ilary’s hidden truths certainly don’t end here. The TV presenter, in fact, has many tricks up her sleeve and is ready to play them all with Unica 2, the second chapter of the Netflix docufilm of which we at uisjournal.com had already exclusively previewed the top secret filming in Ponza.

And if Ilary is now about to land at the cinema with the new film by Giampaolo Morelli, “Love and Other Mental Saws”, in theaters from 17 October, she will soon also return to Netflix with a new film in installments on which the streaming platform is ready to spend even more money than in its first chapter.

For now we still don’t know what the themes of Ilary Blasi’s new documentary on Netflix will be – even if there are rumors of a possible marriage announcement with Bastian – but what we know for sure is the money that the streaming giant spent on its realization.

Unica 2, in fact, has a declared cost of 2,673,911.00 euros. It is a budget that exceeds that – again in the millions – of the first film and this time we expect a story in installments given that the documentary has been announced to be 3 hours long.

Furthermore, for the production of this documentary, contributions were requested from the Ministry of Culture but it is not yet known for sure whether they were obtained by the project.

What will Ilary Blasi’s new scoops be in Unica 2? We’ll see.

Unique, the review of the documentary film on Ilary Blasi

The first photos from the set of Unica 2