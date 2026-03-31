Ilary, we have a problem. The list of flops is starting to get too long





There’s an Ilary Blasi problem on TV. There is no point in denying it, there is no point in ignoring it, there is no point in underestimating it. The much-heralded flop of “Big Brother VIP” also inevitably forces us to reflect on its hostess. Because as we know, when the team does badly, the responsibility is placed above all on the coach, who in most circumstances loses his job.

Like a coach, Blasi is asked for results. And it matters little if the squad is not competitive, if the attacker has missed dozens of goals into an empty net. In short, it’s not enough to play well.

At Blasi, on the other hand, we tend to subscribe to everything. But in the end the risk is to find yourself with numerous failed projects, real flops that represent a tattoo.

A long series of failures

In Ilary’s case, the list begins to be long, starting from “Balalaika”, a choral broadcast (Nicola Savino and Belen Rodriguez were also there) which accompanied the first and so far only Football World Cup reported by Mediaset, in 2018.

In the autumn of the following year it was the turn of “Eurogames”, a renewed and revisited version of “Giochi Senza Frontiere”. In 2021, another forgettable program: “Star in the Star”, which from the day before paid for the similarity with “Tale e Quale” and “Il Cantante Mascherato”.

Twelve months ago the most resounding collapse, that is that “The Couple” started close to the “GF” and closed prematurely due to disastrous ratings, even before an already anticipated final which never saw the light. Until we get to this “Gf Vip”, which on paper should have been distinguished from the ‘nip’ version and which, according to the opinions of social media (a notorious bubble that never reflects reality) Ilary would certainly have resurrected.

The usual refrain

“It’s not his fault.” The refrain is always the same. And if on the one hand there is a lot of truth (the format is boiled, worn out and deserves only a long hibernation), on the other it is inevitable to turn the spotlight on the helmsman. Like it or not.

Let’s be clear: with a trend like this (we didn’t mention his latest tarnished editions of “L’Isola” out of benevolence) any TV face would have been shot or in any case put in the pits. Ilary, on the contrary, punctually emerges from the quagmire unscathed, fresh, clean, without the slightest stain.

Ilary should therefore get dirty, perhaps with sauce. Just like Cattelan, his male counterpart and contemporary who has long been looking for a language and a connotation that will consecrate him to the general public.

Some will object and point out that Blasi’s absent-minded and distracted way of presenting is in itself a real response to this request, not understanding that that’s the whole issue. In his haste, in his belittling of everything in front of him, in giving the perpetual sensation of wanting to be anywhere other than a studio.

Is Ilary ‘one of us’?

All beautiful, all hilarious. Once, twice, three times. But at a certain point you legitimately ask yourself whether Ilary is really ‘one of us’, someone with whom you can identify and empathize. In this sense, history has painted a completely different picture: starting from “Balalaika”, with Blasi who deserted several episodes, without valid justifications. Indeed, on one occasion the absence was linked to the trip to Mykonos that Totti’s ex-wife organized with her then-wife. A situation very similar to the one experienced during “The Couple”. On the day of the suspension, while the contestants were warned and released from the ‘seclusion’, the host of the reality show published images of a holiday at Lake Como, sparking controversy and the perception that she didn’t care much about the fate of the show.

Small gestures, apparently harmless, which however mark the distance between the spectator and the tenant of the small screen. Because as long as there is the impression that what you are doing is a makeshift, something secondary or less important, the public’s response will also be identical.

That said, Blasi’s performance in this “Gf” seems better than many others and the program isn’t showing its worst version either. Too bad it’s late, maybe too late for both of us.