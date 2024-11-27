Illegal streaming, network of 22 million users dismantled: the maxi operation in Italy and Europe

THE’Operation “Taken Down”the largest action ever carried out in Europe and Italy against it illegal streaming coordinated by the District Attorney’s Office of Catania and conducted by the Italian Postal Police in collaboration with the authorities of various countries, ha dealt a serious blow to online piracy taking down the largest international criminal network with 22 million users. The operation, which involved over 270 agentsled to 11 arrests on 102 under investigationwith 89 searches in 15 Italian regions and 14 in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and Croatia.

How the largest criminal organization of illegal streaming was dismantled

The investigation allowed the authorities to dismantle the largest transnational criminal organization dedicated to illegal streaming never identified in Europe until now. This network generated millionaire profits thanks to the illicit diffusion of matches, films and TV series broadcast by the main streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, Disney+, Mediaset, Netflix, Paramount and Sky. Through the use of social media, blogs and forums, the suspects advertised their wide “offer” of illegal streaming content, which was exploited by well 22 million users.

The maxi blitz highlighted one complex IT infrastructurebased on rented servers with false documents located in various geographical areas and a dense network of accomplices who tried to evade investigations by continuously transferring services to new domains. Despite attempts to escape justice – including the use of encrypted messaging applications, fictitious identities and credit cards registered to non-existent people – the timely intervention of the authorities made it possible to stop the criminals.

The Postal Police, in commenting on the success of the operation, stated:

With the operation, coordinated by the District Attorney’s Office of the Republic of Catania, it was the largest transnational criminal organization dedicated to audiovisual piracy has been dismantled which made use of a complex IT infrastructure that illegally served over 22 million end users.

Because the “Taken Down” operation was a success in Italy and Europe

The investigation, the result of constant monitoring of the Web, was a success made possible by the collaboration between Italian and foreign police forcesin particular from the United Kingdom, Holland, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and Croatia. Precisely in Croatia, the authorities made 11 arrests, highlighting the breadth of the criminal network. Without international cooperation between these police forces, it would undoubtedly have been more complicated to collect valuable data to reconstruct the entire criminal network. Operation “Taken Down” demonstrated how necessary a global approach is to tackle a problem – that of online piracy – which, as we well know, knows no national borders.