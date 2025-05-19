Impossible peace and American illusion

Culture

Impossible peace and American illusion

Impossible peace and American illusion

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Impossible peace and American illusion
GLOBULAL lightning, the viral video is a fake, but the bright phenomenon really exists in nature
Each living being would emanate a “aura” of biophotons that then disappears to death: the new study on the AuP