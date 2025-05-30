In Canada State of emergency and evacuations for fires: the images of smoking from space

The situation of fires in the state of the Manitoba, in the center of Canada. Credits: Manitoba Government



The season of Fires in Canada It started officially: those of the summer of 2023 were among the most serious in the history of the country and burned an over surface 150,000 square kilometers. Also this year the situation already begins to be critical: at the moment it has already been declared it state of emergency in Manitoba and in Saskatchewan, Among the central regions of the country: the population has already been alerted and informed on the procedures to be adopted in case of proximity to a stake, while more than 17,000 people were evacuated From the most dangerous areas, including the town of Flin Fon, among the most populated with about 5000 inhabitants.

According to what reported by Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centerat the moment I am 174 Active bonfiresof which well 94 out of control. In the last few hours, in fact, they are increased significantly the bonfires also in the states of theAlberta and in the British Columbiawith over 360,000 hectares of land already burned. It is therefore probable that, over the next few hours, other regions will declare the state of emergency, asking support to the federal government.

THE Wildfire Plumes (“Pennacchi of smoke”) seen by space

The extension of the fires has already reached an extension that can also be sighted by space: satellite Sentinel-5p of the European Copernicus constellation He has already managed to observe the dramatic effects of the fires: due to the fires they have in fact formed extensive Wildfire Plumes (literally “smoke plume”), that is, scie of smoke transported by the currents that are extending for well 3000 km until you reach theAtlantic Ocean.

The smoke, in fact, has already reached the western border of the country, also pouring towards the United States: According to forecasts, the cloud will reach several American cities on the border with Canada, including Minneapolis (in Minnesota), Detroit (in Michigan) and Chicago (in the Illinois).

What are the Wildfire Plumes and how they are formed

But What are these Wildfire Plumes And how do they form? When a fire is unleashed, the fire warms the air, making it less dense compared to the surrounding one. The air then rises, bringing to soot soot and other materials produced by fires, forming a “plume” (in English plume) Of aerosol which in the end meets the high altitude air currents, are able to transport The plume Even to great distances from the places where the bonfires originated.

The problem is that all harmful substances contained within these clouds, such as fine dust, soot or smog, represent a risk not just for theenvironment and the climate, but also for the human health. In addition to causing respiratory damage, in fact, aerosol emitted by the fires negatively influence the photelisthat is, the process thanks to which a molecule absorbs light energy (usually UV rays) and breaks down into simpler products. Smoking particles, therefore, generate one screen natural for the Solar radiation, causing a cooling temporary of the earth’s surface or even altering atmospheric circulation, causing rainfall abnormal.

What are the pyrocumuli: the columns of smoke

In the event that a fire is particularly violent and extensive, it is also possible that the so -called are also generated “Pyrocumuli”: in addition to producing gas and carbon dioxide, in fact, a wooded fire also produces a large amount of water vapor, which rises to the atmosphere and, reached a certain altitude, condensate generating clouds. As for the Canadian situationin the last few hours numerous have been warned pyrocumuli especially in the state ofAlberta.

These pyrocumuli can also reach The 10 kilometers of vertical thicknessthus creating structures completely similar to the Comulonembi that generate thunderstorms, not surprisingly called pyrocumulonemb. These clouds can therefore give rise to showers and an electric activity in the form of lightning (more common in the pyrocumuli generated by volcanic activities) which, in turn, can lead to further fires.

The pyrocumuli, therefore, are formed in a way similar to normal clouds: however, unlike the common ones, this type of cloud is full of the harmful substances generated by the fire, such as thin dusts, ashes and soot, generating further damage to health and the environment.