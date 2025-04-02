In Italy there were 1667 earthquakes in March 2025: the monthly map of the seismicity of the Ingv

Credit: Ingv.



THE’Ingv He recently published the map of the earthquakes that took place in Italy in March 2025: overall they were recorded 1667 SISMIslightly increased compared to the February report, of which 231 with magnitude equal to or greater than 2.0 And 29 with magnitude equal to or greater than 3.0. This means that for the most part it was shocks with magnitude less than 2.0and therefore detectable almost exclusively on an instrumental level.

It is a value slightly higher than that of January (1188 SISMI/month) e February (1504 SISMI/month), but overall remain values ​​in line with what is recorded in 2024. In fact, in fact the average was of 46 events per daywhile in these first three months we are from 2025 we are around 48 events per day.

The increase in the last two months is largely linked to a increased seismic activity to the Campi Flegrei: among all the earthquakes, it is worth highlighting that of March 13 in Bagnoli of magnitude 4.6, also warned in Naples and Bacoli. It is a noteworthy shock because it is the strongest ever recorded in the area in the instrumental era and which has also been felt distinctly in Pozzuoli and throughout Naples.

Among the other noteworthy sismi we report the strongest, that of 4.7 along the Gargano coast of March 14, that of 4.2 In the province of Potenza on March 18, both followed by other shocks after the main event and the seismic swarm of Catanzaro.

But why are there so many earthquakes in Italy? To clarify we made an ad hoc video on the subject: