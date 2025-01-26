In which countries men urinate more often than standing and why is it good for health?

The habit of urinating sitting for men It is a topic that intertwines culture, hygiene and health. If in many countries it is considered one unusual and “masculine” practice practice (unfortunately, for example, in Italy), in other states, such as the Germanyon the other hand, is common. This simple daily choice actually It is good for health: Especially in old age it reduces the risk of urinary infections and prostate problems.

Geographical distribution: countries where men urinated sitting

According to a survey conducted by Yougov, the Germany It would be the European country where men are more likely to urinate seated. The phenomenon is so rooted that there is even a term to describe the men who do it: Sitzpinklerliterally “those who urine from sitting” (sometimes used, must be said, in ironic and derogatory terms). Follow states like the Sweden he is Netherlands. On the contrary, in nations such as the United Kingdom and Italy urinating seated is less common and unfortunately it is often perceived as a “non -masculine” gesture.

Credit: Yougov



Urinating sitting or standing: cultural and sociological reasons

The way we urinate reflects the culture of a people because daily body practices, however apparently trivial or “natural”, are actually modeled by social norms, symbolisms and cultural structures.

Mary Douglasin his book Purity and Danger (1966), analyzed how hygiene rules represent symbolic systems that define what a culture considers “clean” or “impure”. The way people relate to spaces such as the bathroom, and the associated rules, would thus reflect a precise form of cultural and social organization. Also Michel Foucaultin Supervise and punish (1975), he underlines how the body is a place where disciplinary and symbolic powers are exercised.

The way of urinating is not free from all this and therefore it is not “only” a biological gesturebut also a “cultural act” which communicates more or less respect for social norms or adhesion to a certain system of values ​​(for example that of “masculinity”).

According to some thesis on sociological and anthropological matters, the gesture of urinating standing would reflect a cultural symbol very specific to emphasize the canons of the masculine And manhoodactually counterproductive from the medical point of view. In fact, studies in fact agree in affirming that for men urinating seated (as women do) it brings numerous benefits on a physical level (we will see it better shortly). This specification, therefore, reminds us that a daily gesture, obvious and considered “natural” (such as urinating standing) can actually reflect broader cultural and identity dynamics.

The health benefits of urinating sitting for men

As we mentioned, for men urinating sitting offers health benefits. Among the many, a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) underlines that this position facilitates a greater emptying of the bladder, reducing the risk of urinary infections and prostate problems, especially in elderly men. The sitting position allows the pelvic muscles to completely relax, favoring a more regular urinary flow. This is particularly important for those suffering from prostate obstructions or problems related to urination.