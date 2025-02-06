In which country in the world are there more plane accidents?

In recent months there is increasingly talking about Air accidents and sometimes one could have the incorrect perception that these are in increase: In reality – at the scale of the decades – these are values ​​in constant decrease. Do you think that according to ICAO data referring to 2023 they are recorded on average 1.87 accidents For every million departures – most of which are not fatal and linked to turbulence. To get a comparison, the number of accidents in the car is 4 times bigger To the same travel, and this makes us understand why, to date, the plane still remains one of the safer means on which to travel.

The countries with multiple air accidents: the ranking

Having made this necessary premise, it is interesting to analyze which countries are where there have been most air accidents. To answer this question we take the annual report of the Aviation Safety Network as its main reference, which considers only planes with more than 14 seats.

In the first place in 2023 we find:

United Stateswith 70 accidents in a year. As clearly visible from the image below, most of these affected the eastern coast of the country and, fortunately, those fatal were only the About 3%. Canada (19 accidents) Japan (10 accidents) Sudan del Sud (9 accidents). Credit: Aviation Safety Network

AND Italy? Fortunately, the Bel Paese did not record accidents with injured in this time interval for means with more than 14 passengers.

What are the flight phases in which there are multiple air accidents

At this point it may be interesting to clarify another aspect, that is in which flight phase Most of the accidents occur. As clearly visible from the image, most occurs along the way – especially due to turbulence. To follow we find the phase of landingwhich is one of the most critical, as also demonstrated by the tragic plane crash in South Korea of ​​29 December 2024. Minimi instead the accidents during the climb and approach to the track.