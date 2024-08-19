Incoming – The Newcomers: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out

​“Incoming” is coming to Netflix, the new film directed by Dave and John Chernin whose story follows four first-year students who find themselves facing the biggest challenge of their young lives, namely their first high school party. The production stars Mason Thames, Ramon Reed and Raphael Alejandro, among many others. Let’s find out together who the other actors in the film are, the plot, the trailer and when “Incoming” is coming out on Netflix.

Incoming – The new arrivals: the plot

The plot of “Incoming – I Nuovi Arrivati” follows four teenagers at the beginning of their high school career. The first week in a completely new world for the kids is full of emotions, new friendships and first challenges, but the real test comes with the biggest party of the year, which turns into a chaotic and unruly adventure. On this occasion, unmissable for them, the kids will face unexpected situations, make big mistakes and learn important lessons about themselves and friendship. During the evening, the protagonists will also be involved in embarrassing situations, misunderstandings and moments of pure madness, typical of that period of life in which every event seems decisive.

Incoming – The new arrivals: the cast

The cast of “Incoming – The New Arrivals” includes:

Mason Thames is Benj Nielsen

Loren Gray is Katrina Aurienna

Kaitlin Olson is Ms. Nielsen

Isabella Ferreira is Bailey

Raphael Alejandro is Connor

Ramon Reed is Eddie

Scott MacArthur is Dennis

Thomas Barbusca is Ruby

Ali Gallo is Alyssa Nielsen

Bobby Cannavale is Mr. Studebaker

Victoria Moroles is Gabrielle

Gattlin Griffith is Shaved Head

Imogen Tear is Awkward Sophomore

Darren Keilan is Puker

Bardia Seiri is Koosh

Chris Silcox is Skater

Anissa Borrego is Esther

Sammi-Jack Martincak is Nicole

Steele Stebbins, Eric Grooms, Orion Hunter and Julia Llamas round out the cast.

Incoming – The new arrivals: when it comes out

When is “Incoming” coming out on Netflix? The film will be available on the streaming service starting August 23, 2024.

The trailer