Incoming – The Newcomers: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out

“Incoming” is coming to Netflix, the new film directed by Dave and John Chernin whose story follows four first-year students who find themselves facing the biggest challenge of their young lives, namely their first high school party. The production stars Mason Thames, Ramon Reed and Raphael Alejandro, among many others. Let’s find out together who the other actors in the film are, the plot, the trailer and when “Incoming” is coming out on Netflix.
Incoming – The new arrivals: the plot
The plot of “Incoming – I Nuovi Arrivati” follows four teenagers at the beginning of their high school career. The first week in a completely new world for the kids is full of emotions, new friendships and first challenges, but the real test comes with the biggest party of the year, which turns into a chaotic and unruly adventure. On this occasion, unmissable for them, the kids will face unexpected situations, make big mistakes and learn important lessons about themselves and friendship. During the evening, the protagonists will also be involved in embarrassing situations, misunderstandings and moments of pure madness, typical of that period of life in which every event seems decisive.
Incoming – The new arrivals: the cast
The cast of “Incoming – The New Arrivals” includes:
- Mason Thames is Benj Nielsen
- Loren Gray is Katrina Aurienna
- Kaitlin Olson is Ms. Nielsen
- Isabella Ferreira is Bailey
- Raphael Alejandro is Connor
- Ramon Reed is Eddie
- Scott MacArthur is Dennis
- Thomas Barbusca is Ruby
- Ali Gallo is Alyssa Nielsen
- Bobby Cannavale is Mr. Studebaker
- Victoria Moroles is Gabrielle
- Gattlin Griffith is Shaved Head
- Imogen Tear is Awkward Sophomore
- Darren Keilan is Puker
- Bardia Seiri is Koosh
- Chris Silcox is Skater
- Anissa Borrego is Esther
- Sammi-Jack Martincak is Nicole
Steele Stebbins, Eric Grooms, Orion Hunter and Julia Llamas round out the cast.
Incoming – The new arrivals: when it comes out
When is “Incoming” coming out on Netflix? The film will be available on the streaming service starting August 23, 2024.
The trailer