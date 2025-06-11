Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei camps, 148 earthquake shocks: increasing seismicity, but stable bradisism

Seismicity in the Flegrei fields according to the new weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv: they are: they are 148 The earthquake shocks recorded in the week from 2 to 8 June, with Maximum magnitude of 3.2. An increasing number compared to last week, when 49 earthquakes had been reported, and the still previous one, during which the Ingv monitoring network had only located 23 seismic events. The period of relative tranquility was therefore interrupted by seismic swarm last Thursday, with four earthquake shocks recorded (of which the strongest of magnitude 3.2) and also warned in Naples.

As for the lifting of the soil due to bradisism, however, the situation remains stablewith an average of 15 millimeters per month which remains constant since the beginning of April. Also the parameters geochemicals remain substantially unaltered: the average temperature recorded at Pisciarelli’s main fumarola remains on 95 ° C.

The earthquake shocks at the Flegrei fields increase: three seismic swarms

In the last week they have therefore been recorded 148 earthquake shocks, of which 86 grouped in Three seismic swarms. Specifically, on June 5 the Ingv found 23 earthquakes in the area of Pisciarelliwith maximum magnitude of 3.2; on June 6 they were recorded 14 shocks in the area of Pozzuolialways with maximum magnitude of 3.2; On June 7 the number of shocks then went up to 49, all recorded in the area of Olibano-Academia and with maximum magnitude of 2.1.

As for the depthon the other hand, the values ​​are between 0.15 and 3.77 km: a distinctive feature of bradisism is precisely the reduced depth of the hypocenter.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 2 June to 8 June. Credit: ingv



There geochemistry of the area, on the other hand, has not shown significant variations of the parameters, thus maintaining i increase trend flows and heating of the hydrothermal system already known. Despite being in line with multi -year trends, over the last week i Co flow values 2 From Pisciarelli station they showed one rapid decrease of the value measured with respect to the previous periods, considered local and to be verified in the next few days.

Bradisism analysis: stable soil lifting

The average soil lifting speed remains stable a 15 ± 5 millimeters, in line with the values ​​recorded by the beginning of April and clearly decreasing compared to 30 millimeters per month of media recorded between mid -February and late March. However, between August 2024 and February 2025 the average lifting speed was approximately 10 millimeters per month.

From 1 January 2024, the Rione Terra he raised a total of 28.5 centimeters.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 9 June 2025. Credit: Ingv



Summary of the weekly bulletin of 10 June 2025

As for the expected scenarios, the latest weekly Ingv bulletin does not include significant short -term evolutions in the Flegrei fields area. Summarizing the results of the bulletin: