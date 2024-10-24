Inhale, Exhale, Kill, the Netflix thriller series about a murderous lawyer: when it comes out

Consisting of 8 episodes, the first season of “Inhale, Exhale, Kill” tells the “dark” story of Björn, a stressed lawyer (played by Tom Schilling) in a light-hearted way and with a strong sense of the absurd, who completely overturns the own life: he enrolls in a mindfulness course but will only be able to relax by working with… the mafia. Of German production, the series is based on the successful book written by Karsten Dusse (in Italy it is published by Giunti).

Plot of “Inhale, Exhale, Kill”

Björn Diemel is an accomplished lawyer who unexpectedly turns into a murderer. By taking a mindfulness workshop, he hopes to improve his work-life balance, spend more time with his daughter, and (possibly) save his marriage. The seminar, however, produces surprising and unexpected results. Applying the mindfulness techniques learned during the course to his client Dragan Sergowicz, a ferocious and ruthless mafia boss, Björn finds himself caught up in a vortex of violence that attracts the attention of the police and the mafia clan. Despite the critical situation, Björn manages to remain calm and completely reorganize his life. If some murder is the price to pay to solve his problems, then it becomes a natural consequence of his new, more aware and serene lifestyle.

The cast

Created and written by Doron Wisotzky, with screenplays also written by Anneke Janssen and Michael Kenda, “Inhale, Exhale, Kill” (“Murder Mindfully” is the international title, “Achtsam Morden” the original German one) is based on the book of the same name by 2018 by Karsten Dusse, also available in our bookstores, published by Giunti. The episodes are directed by Martina Plura, Max Zähle and Boris Kunz. The cast of actors is composed as follows:

Tom Schilling (Björn Diemel)

Emily Cox (Katharina Diemel)

Amer El-Erwadi (Murat)

Michael Ihnow (Haftrichter)

Sascha Alexander Gersak (Dragan Sergowicz)

Pamuk Pilavci (Emily Diemel)

When the series comes out Netflix

Consisting of a total of eight episodes, the first season of the series “Inhale, Exhale, Kill” arrives on Netflix on October 31, 2024.