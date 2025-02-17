Instagram Testa the “I don’t like” button in the comments of Post and Reels: that’s what it is used for

Instagram is experimenting with the New button “I don’t like” In the comments of post and Reel that could change the way we interact with i comments on the platform. The goal of this novelty, as explained by the Instagram manager Adam MosseriAnd Improve the quality of conversations and make the comments more welcoming. This function, currently being tested, will allow you to report in a private way that a comment is not of its own liking, without the number of “dislikes” be visible to other users. Furthermore, negative votes could influence the position of the comments, moving those less appreciated lower. Although this function remembers Reddit’s “downvote” system, it is not yet clear if Meta will assign to these votes the same weight in determining the order of the answers.

The new “I don’t like” button on Instagram: Adam Mosseri’s confirmation

After some users have started to notice the new button next to the comments, Instagram officially confirmed the experimentation of the new function. This is designed to offer greater control on the experience of the platform, allowing the community of the photographic social network to report judged comments that are not very relevant or in bad taste. Unlike the “Likes”, the “I don’t like” will remain completely private: neither the author of the comment nor the other users will be able to see who expressed a negative evaluation. This approach aims to avoid conflict or boycott dynamics that could emerge if the negative votes should be public.

Adam Mosserihead of Instagram, stressed that the test is still in the initial phase and involves a small group of users. If the feedback is positive, the platform could implement the button on a wider scale and use it as one of the factors to classify the comments. In other words, comments with a significant number of “I don’t like” could lose visibility, ending lower in the discussion. The idea of ​​Instagram is that this mechanism can contribute to creating a more positive and engaging environment, limiting the spread of offensive, off -theme or not very useful comments. These are the words used by Mosseri:

Some of you will have seen that we are testing a new button next to the comments on Instagram: this offers people a private way to report that they are not satisfied with that particular comment. I want to be clear: it is a test, there is no dyslike count and nobody will know if you touch the button. In the end, we could integrate this signal into the comments ranking to move the comments that don’t like. Our hope is that this can help make the comments more friendly on Instagram.

The impact of “I don’t like” on Instagram

This is not the first time that a social network introduces a negative evaluation system. RedditFor example, for years, he has been using a mechanism of upvote and downvote for years to order the comments based on their popularity and relevance. While on Reddit The number of votes is visible and directly affects the classification of content, Meta chose a more discreet approachmaking the negative votes visible only at the algorithmic level. This means that I don’t like “I don’t like” on Instagram could have an impact on the visibility of comments without creating social pressure on users.

We reiterate that the new function will be released to everyone only if it will exceed all the necessary tests. In the event of a positive outcome, its extension to other social platforms developed by Meta, such as Facebook And Threads.