Instagram, the function to transcribe the vowels in Italian as on WhatsApp arrives: how to activate it

On Instagram A novelty has arrived, it is possible to transcribe the voice messages in a similar way to what it is possible to do on WhatsApp. Receive audio notes in the so -called DM (Direct Messages) is a rather common thing, especially in informal conversations. Since reproducing an audio message is not always possible – for example when you are in a crowded place, you don’t have headphones at hand or simply prefer to read a text rather than listen – you may find comfortable to make use of the function that allows you to transcribe the audio received in the Instagram DM, making the conversations more accessible and quick to consult.

How the transcription of vocal messages takes place on Instagram

The transcription system works automatedly: when you receive a vocal message, you can choose to activate the transcription through a simple and guided interface. In particular, the app shows a screen in which you are asked if you want to transform the vowels into text, informing you that, to do so, it is necessary temporarily share the audio with the meta serversthe company that takes care of the development of Instagram. This allows the company’s servers to process vocal content using artificial intelligence tools to extract the text. Speaking of sharing with the destination of the vowels, the disclaimer that appears to activate the function, in fact, reads:

By requesting the transcription, I accept to share voice messages with a destination that will use automated tools to provide it.

When activating the transcription, the result is shown directly under the player of the vocal message, inside the chat thread. This allows you to Read the content without necessarily having to listen to the audio. It is a very useful function also from the point of view ofaccessibility: It can facilitate those who have auditory problems or those who prefer reading for practical or personal reasons.

There quality The result depends on various factors. The clearest messages, pronounced in a linear way and without background noises, tend to be transcribed more precisely. On the contrary, very marked accents, overlapping items or disturbed recordings can generate errors in the transcriptionsuch as incorrect words or incomplete phrases. In any case, the system should continue to learn and improve over time thanks to a process called Machine Learning, or automatic learning: the more data analyzes, the more skilled in recognizing the shades of human language.

How to activate and see the transcription of voice messages on Instagram

To transcribe voice messages in the Instagram DM, you must follow these simple steps:

Open theInstagram app and perform the Login to your account. Take tap on the symbol of the house (below left) and then on that of theairplane (top right). Open the chat containing the vowel to be transcribed. Tap the wording View transcription contained in the “bubble” in which the sound bands of the message are displayed and, if it is the first time you use the function, touch the button Continues To confirm the reading of the Disclaimer contained in the box Transform voice messages into text.

In doing so, you should see the transcription of the vocal message immediately under its sound bands appear within a few moments.