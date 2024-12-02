Intesa Sanpaolo, yet another downtime on the app and site prevents access to the bank: what’s happening

Give her 7:40 today Monday December 2, 2024many account holders have noticed that the app and website Intesa Sanpaolo they are not accessible. These technical problems, reported by thousands of users on Downdetector (a platform that collects reports on Varino), has made it impossible to access current accounts and use essential services, such as checking balances or crediting pensions. The error message displayed is “Server responded with 500 (LO0023)” and indicates a technical problem related to servers. The situation is creating quite a few inconveniences. Although the bank has not yet provided official explanations, it must be said that some users report having received communications promising a restored by the morning.

Because it is impossible to access Intesa Sanpaolo

The reports, at the time we are writing this article, have exceeded quota 7,500 notifications about Downdetectorwith most reports coming from large cities, including Turin, Milan, Rome And Naples. The extent of the problem is similar to that seen in previous episodes, which occurred on November 11, 18 and 25. Once again, users are unable to carry out basic operations and do not know when the service will be available again (although as we were saying there are rumors that it could be back in the late morning today).

For those who are not familiar with some technical terms, it is useful to clarify that theerror 500 it is a code that indicates an internal problem with the server, i.e. the bank’s system is unable to process user requests. This type of error is generally associated with temporary failures or system overloads, often resolvable within a few hours, but it is not always possible to accurately predict recovery times.

Credit: Downdetector.



What to do while waiting for the problem to resolve

In this situation, the actions that can be done independently to solve the problem are rather few. The only practical advice we give you is to try contact Intesa Sanpaolo customer service to the toll-free number 800 303 303perhaps to carry out urgent transactions via telephone, rather than via the bank’s online platform. However, keep in mind that the lines may be clogged, resulting in very long waiting times.