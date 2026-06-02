Iron that becomes feather. The art of Daniele Sigalot arrives at the Chamber and on Rai in the documentary "The Gravity of the Superfluous"

A visual and emotional journey into the creative universe of one of the most recognizable and appreciated names in Italian contemporary art at an international level. The new documentary by Rai Cultura and produced by Kluck Studio is entitled “The Gravity of the Superfluous – Daniele Sigalot”, ready to reveal the human and artistic path of the famous Roman artist.

The work will be presented as a national preview on June 9th at 5.30 pm, in a prominent institutional setting such as the Hall of Parliamentary Groups at the Chamber of Deputies. For the general public, the appointment on the small screen is set for June 12th at 11.15pm on Rai 5.

Iron that becomes a feather: Sigalot’s poetics

At the center of the story is Sigalot’s extraordinary ability to challenge the material. The documentary accompanies the viewer among monumental installations, public works and places full of meaning, showing how the artist manages to shape heavy and industrial materials – such as iron and steel – transforming them into light, ironic and fascinating visual creations. His artistic research has long been recognized well beyond national borders, constantly balanced between optical illusion and profound reflection on contemporaneity.

The language of the documentary faithfully follows this philosophy, moving in perfect balance between reality, memory and imagination, enriched by visual reconstructions and a soundtrack composed of original music.

The creative team, including well-known faces and young talents

Barbara De Nuntis is leading the public on this journey. The actress, esteemed for her roles in cinema, theater and television, also signs the project as an author and returns to solo hosting for the occasion, lending authentic sensitivity and solid preparation to the narrative.

The artistic direction is signed by Walter Garibaldi, author and producer with long experience in the documentary genre, who with this work adds a further step to a multi-year journey dedicated to the valorization of culture and entertainment in Italy. Twenty-six-year-old Simone Manzi sits behind the camera: in his debut in television documentaries, the director confirms himself as one of the most interesting and promising emerging profiles of the current Italian audiovisual panorama.

From Maria Giovanna Elmi to Nunzia De Girolamo: the testimonies

The story is enriched with intimate and authoritative contributions from various personalities from the world of culture and the media. Among these, Maria Giovanna Elmi stands out, a historic icon of Italian television, who in the special reveals the birth of her bond with Sigalot, which arose from a sudden love at first sight with one of his works. Also significant is the personal and heartfelt contribution offered by Nunzia De Girolamo, who participates in the documentary by integrating the mosaic of testimonies around the figure of the Roman creative.

“La Gravità del Superfluo” marks the official debut in Kluck Studio productions. The new reality was born with the programmatic objective of promoting visual innovation and the talents of Italian creativity, breaking down generational barriers and focusing decisively on contamination between the different languages ​​of art.