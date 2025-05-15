Ironheart, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

New ‘chapter’ Marvel arriving. Disney+ announces Ironheartthe series focused on Riri Williams, a young and brilliant inventor whose armor compete with the best of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character made his debut on the big screen in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverdirected by Ryan Coogler. Here is everything we know about the new series.

Ironheart, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3TGGWQNBG

Ironheart, the character

“Ironheart is a grandiose character in the comics – explains Ryan Coogler who in this case plays the role of the manufacturer – In 2016, Brian Michael Bendis created the one who would become, in some ways, the heir of Iron Man. In the comics, Riri Williams and Tony Stark had a particular relationship: she was a student at MIT from an almost diametrically opposed context to that of Tony, but their desire to improve society joined them in the end.

Ironheart, the advances on the plot

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverreads the synopsis, Ironheart It contrasts with magic technology when Riri – determined to leave a mark in the world – returns to Chicago, his hometown. His unique idea of ​​building iron armor is brilliant, but in pursuing his ambitions, he finds himself involved by the mysterious but fascinating Parker Robbins aka “The Hood”.

Ironheart, the cast

The cast of the series includes Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Ironheart, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on June 25, 2025.