Is it true that chamomile can be an exciting? No, it is a false myth

It is good to clarify it immediately: to date, in in the scientific literature There are no studies reporting a exciting effect from the chamomileif we keep it more than 3 minutes in infusion. It is precisely a false myth which spread on the web. Who has never drank a cup of chamomile before going to sleep, maybe the night before an important exam to calm the nerves? The preparation of theinfusion It is simple: just boil some water and leave the dried flowers or sachets for a few minutes, until the water takes on the typical Yellow-greenish color. And if you forget the infusion sachet you can rest assured: your chamomile will not magically transform into a cup of coffee capable of keeping you awake all night.

In fact, the belief has spread that aprolonged infusion (over 3–5 minutes) can transform the calming effect of chamomile into one stimulantsimilar to that of tea or coffee, compromising night sleep. But there is no evidence in favor of this popular belief. Indeed, authoritative sources, such as theWorld Health Organization (WHO) and theEuropean Medicines Agency (Ema), do not mention in the least to a stimulating effect due to a prolonged infusion. At most, for a very low percentage of subjects, chamomile can cause Allergic reactions. In fact, it would seem to have not even been a comfortable signaling of an exciting behavior of the medicinal grass.

A safe plant with many properties and benefits

By the studies available in scientific literature and by what is reported by international entities, the chamomile It has absolutely no exciting, nor stimulating properties.

Chamomile, in reality, is a medicinal herb with the most varied beneficial properties. Among these, the best known are those anti -inflammatory And calmingas also recognized by international bodies such as the European Medicinal Agency (EMA). Chamomile extracts are in fact used to relieve symptoms of insomnia And gastrointestinal disorders.

Besides theabsenceaccording to official sources, of a stimulating effectthe FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Consider chamomile a substance completely safe: It is in fact included in the list of Substances generally considered safe (Generally Recognized as SafeGras). On the other hand, other medicinal herbs have also been used for thousands of years for their beneficial properties and limited side or toxic effects, even if they lack solid clinical studies that support their effectiveness.

In addition to the properties mentioned, in literature there is a wide interest in chamomile for other properties that could have and has shown, especially in laboratory tests: it seems to be useful in some types of Cardiovascular problemsbut even an anti -cancer agent, But the research It still has to do a long way to confirm it.

What really is in chamomile

There chamomile It is one of the oldest and most appreciated medicinal herbs in human history. Extracted from the dry flowers of the plant of Matricaria Recutita or Matricaria Chamomillabelonging to the family of Asteraceaehas numerous beneficial health properties.

If we take an eye on the chemical composition of chamomile, we notice a series of compounds known for their calming, antioxidant and anti -inflammatory properties, certainly not exciting. Among these, the Camazulene It is an anti -inflammatory, theα-Bisabololo it is a powerful antioxidant and theapigeninetogether with other flavonoids, contributes to the calming properties of chamomile.

In summary, in the chamomile there are therefore no molecules or stimulating compoundslike caffeine, otherwise it would no longer favor relaxation or reduce anxiety.