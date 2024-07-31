Is it true that counterfeit sunglasses are bad for your eyes? Yes, let’s see why

Cheap sunglasses, of all shapes and colors, which often reproduce famous original models not only They do not protect our eyes from ultraviolet raysbut they can even increase the damage. We are talking about the counterfeit glasses that can be found in stalls along the beaches, in bazaars that sell everything, but we are also talking about the glasses for purely aesthetic purposes that are sold in clothing stores. Let’s see in this article why these glasses should not be used as if they were protection devices and how to recognize them.

Dark lens does not mean protection from ultraviolet rays

The sunglasses they should be worn, especially in summer because, yes, thanks to the color of the lenses reduce the intensity of visible light and allow us to see better, but also because they protect our eyes from ultraviolet rays which can damage them.

But for UV rays it is not enough that the lens is dark, actually it has nothing to do with it at all! The dark lens is used to regulate the intensity of visible light. To shield ultraviolet rays, however, specific filters are needed and they can also have clear lenses.

The counterfeit glasses They do not have specific filters against ultraviolet rays, so yes, thanks to dark lenses they allow us to tolerate intense sunlight and give us the impression of protecting ourselves, but in truth They do not shield UV rays which are then absorbed by our eye and – in the long term – accelerate processes that damage eye tissue and vision.

But then, is wearing fake glasses like wearing nothing at all? No, it’s worse: not only do they not protect us from UV rays, but They also increase its absorption. Let’s try to understand why.

Dilating the pupil lets in more visible light, but also more UV rays.

Our eye is very intelligent: when there is bright lightthe pupil Yes narrows, thus allowing fewer light rays to enter to allow us to see even when the brightness is intense and could damage our eye; when instead it is dark, there pupil Yes dilates, to let in as much light as possible and allow us to see. Here, in addition to the rays of the visible spectrum of light, even the rays enter our eye rays we can’t seesuch as rays ultraviolet.

Left, pupil constricted by light. Right, pupil dilated in darkness.



And here comes the damage caused by the counterfeit glasses: wearing them, since the lens is dark, the pupil perceives darkness and – rightly so – it expands leaving enter more rays possible so as to allow us to see well. The eye feels substantially “protected” from the darkness, but the glasses we are wearing They do not block UV rays which then pass and, being the dilated pupil, our eye on it absorbs even more than without glasses.

When we wear instead certified glasses, UV rays are shieldedwhile visible light is allowed to pass through in a “weakened” state to allow us to see optimally.

Then there are other factorsin addition to UV rays, which if not protected by sunglasses can cause damage: curvature, The material, The color lenses to be used depending on the situation, how to wear them.

But How do I distinguish counterfeit glasses? or purely aesthetic, as certified sunglasses that act as protective devices?

How to Tell if Sunglasses Are Counterfeit: The CE Marking

Sunglasses are classified as personal protective equipment (DPI) according to a regulation of theEuropean Union for their function of protecting the person from physical damage caused by the action of solar rays. For this reason, they can be placed on the market only if they satisfy certain safety requirements required by law, including protection from UV rays.

Sunglasses that meet the necessary requirements of the European Union have the following written on the frame: CE marking (European Conformity) on the temples, usually accompanied by a code indicating the model of the glasses and sometimes also from the UV filter category of the lenses.

In fact, there are different types of UV filters, from the less shielding category 0-1 for indoor glasses, up to category 4 suitable for strong lighting but not usable for driving.

Sunglasses without marking on the inside of the temple, with counterfeit marking and with official CE marking.



Unfortunately, The CE mark is often counterfeited and reported on glasses that do not comply with the standards, for which particular attention must be paid and if possible, Always compare the brand with the official one.

In any case, for glasses certified through the model code it is always possible to obtain all the necessary information thanks to the information notes of the model of glasses which, clearly, do not exist for the counterfeit ones.