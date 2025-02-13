Is it true that dry plums help to go to the bathroom?

The prunesor rather dehydrated, have always been considered a remedy for those with problems of constipation. Do you think that even in 1878 a preparation based on medicated plums for constipation was sold and bile disorders (such as flatulence, swelling and reflux). From a scientific point of view, several studies confirm this effect, linked to the presence of some substances, such as fibers and sorbitolwhich have laxative effect and facilitate the expulsion of the stool. However, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found insufficient studies presented And he denied authorization to the health claim that indicated dry prunes as a support for normal intestinal function. As always, it is not a single food that makes the difference, but the set of diethydration and physical activity, as recommended also by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The laxative benefits of dried plums derive from their composition

Plums are the fruits of trees belonging to the prunus genre of the Rosaceae family, in particular from Prunus domestic. Their luck over the centuries as a laxative remedy is linked to theirs composition: both fresh and dried plums contain fiberchlorogenic acids, sorbitolminerals (potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, iron), vitamins (A, C, E, K) and antioxidants. The more fresh ones have large quantities of waterwhich obviously is lost during the drying process.

The fibers present in the plums act in two different ways: soluble ones, such as pectin, act as prebioticsthat is, they are digested by the bacteria of the microbiota contributing to his health; the insoluble ones instead, they increase fecal mass favoring the passage in the intestine.

In addition to the fibers, also sorbitol And chlorogenic acid contribute to the laxative effect. The sorbitol in fact is a sugar with osmotic laxative effect: means that attracts water from the intestine making the stool softer and thus favoring their passage through the intestine.

Chlorogenic acid, on the other hand, increases gastric motility, that is, it stimulates the movements of the intestinal muscles, the famous peristalsis. In addition, there are also other components that can influence the secretion of water and electrolytes inside the intestinal lumen (the channel), softening the stool, and induce muscle contractions.

In fact, several studies conducted both in vitro, in vivo and on man, have reported that the intake of prunes, or even plum juice or fresh plums, increases the frequency of defecation, weight and the consistency of the feces. Everything would therefore indicate an improvement in constipation.

Prunes can cause cramps and flatulence: contraindications

However, this beneficial effect does not come without side effectsin reality common to many laxatives. Among the most frequent there are undoubtedly abdominal cramps and flatulence. Cramps are caused both by the action of chlorogenic acid on intestinal musculature and by the fact that, if constipation is caused by an important traffic jam, plums could soften only a part of feces. In this way, the softened stools would put pressure on the final part still hard, causing cramps.

Flatulence and accumulation of gas can instead be caused by digestion of fibers by intestinal bacteria. Despite this, eating both fresh and dry plums is safe and the appearance of these side effects is always linked to the amount That we eat: a couple of dry plums do nothing, finishing the box may not be a good idea.

Why has EFSA denied the authorization?

The question comes spontaneous: they have been used for centuries, they are safe, good and easy to find, then why EFSA denied authorization to health claim “Do they contribute to the maintenance of normal intestinal function”?

The main problem lies in the studies: they have few participants, The double blind man is missing And the placebo is missing. One of the studies examined, highlights the difficulty in creating the double blind and placebo: how to create An plum placebo? And how is it possible to prevent participants from knowing that they are or are not eating plum? They would therefore serve More studies with multiple participants and a better structure.

Furthermore, many of these studies do not take into consideration other factors which may have influenced the final result: it lifestyleany other changes in nutrition, the state of hydration general of the participants. In short, it is difficult to make cause-effect correlations with these premises, especially when it comes to food.

In general, as the Higher Institute of Health also recalls, constipation can be prevented and treated, especially the acute one, improving nutritiondrinking more water and doing More physical activity. Put simply: we eat more fruit (all fruit), more vegetables (all vegetables) and move more.