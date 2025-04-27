Is it true that the idea of ​​the midia line was born due to milk poured on the street?

There line in the latest It is among the most basic horizontal road signals and its function is that of Divide the carriageway into two lanes . Not everyone knows, however, that the idea behind his invention was born following a curious accident, that is, when a chariot for the transport of milk broke, leaving one behind him white strip.

How the midia line was born

The first continuous line line was introduced into 1911 In the county of Wayne, Michigan, on a road called River road. The idea was of Edward N. Hinespresident of the Wayne County Board of Road Commissioners, who was inspired by a loss of milk from a wagon that had created a white line on the road. However, this is just aanecdote relating toinspiration, not the direct cause of his birth. The real reason for its introduction was the growing need for a clear and uniform signs to improve road safety and regulate traffic. The midia line therefore became one standard To indicate the center of the roadway in the double sense roads for cars.

Sineria line and its functions

As already mentioned, the middle line is one of the most basic and common forms of road signs, and its primary function is to divide the roadway into two lanes, with the same direction of travel, or different, depending on the design needs. The midia line is located at center of the roadwayand runs it in a straight line in a longitudinal sense. Usually it is white color Even if the color can vary, even here, based on particular needs.

When works are underway on the roadway, the white horizontal signs are temporarily replaced by yellow stripes to indicate temporary changes to the road network, such as deviations, narrowing of roadway or movements of the lanes. The yellow color In this context, it aims to increase visibility and report a situation of potential danger or change. Is made with special paints resistant to wear and atmospheric agents, often integrated with glass micro-sfre to increase their night visibility.

Types of lines of mezzeria

The lines of the mezzery are not always the same, but they change in their conformation depending on the message that you want to return to the car. In particular:

Single continuous strip : indicates that It is not allowed to exceed the line To carry out overtaking or marching, unless there are unexpected obstacles and it is necessary to move to avoid them (while paying maximum attention and safety). This type is often found in stretches of road with poor visibility (curves, bumps), near crossings, pedestrian or railway passages, and where overtaking is considered dangerous.

: indicates that To carry out overtaking or marching, unless there are unexpected obstacles and it is necessary to move to avoid them (while paying maximum attention and safety). This type is often found in stretches of road with poor visibility (curves, bumps), near crossings, pedestrian or railway passages, and where overtaking is considered dangerous. Discontinuous strip (or outlined) : indicates that It is allowed to exceed the line To overtake, change lane or marching, always paying the utmost attention to the presence of other vehicles and ensuring that the maneuver can be made safely. This type is generally found in features of the straight roads and with good visibility.

: indicates that To overtake, change lane or marching, always paying the utmost attention to the presence of other vehicles and ensuring that the maneuver can be made safely. This type is generally found in features of the straight roads and with good visibility. Double continuous strip : has the same meaning as the single continuous strip: It is not allowed to overcome it . The presence of two continuous stripes strengthens the ban.

: has the same meaning as the single continuous strip: . The presence of two continuous stripes strengthens the ban. Double strip (a continuous and a discontinuous) flanked: in this case, the meaning depends on which strip is closer to the vehicle: If the continuous strip is the closest one It is not allowed to exceed the line while If the discontinuous strip is the closest one It is allowed to exceed the line to overtake or marching, always with prudence. This configuration is often used to indicate a change of overtaking regime, for example near a curve where visibility for a direction of travel becomes limited.