Is it true that the modem attracts lightning and should be turned off during the storm? Let’s clarify

During a storm, i domestic electronic devices – including the modem – do not attract lightning as if they were “magnets”, but remain anyway vulnerable to the damage caused by electrical overtesions. For this reason, it is strongly recommended to turn off and disconnect modem/router, computers, televisions and other sensitive devices before the storm reaches the area of ​​its home. This simple gesture can protect electronics at home from often irreparable damage, which can derive even if lightning does not affect the building directly. Even if tools such as slippers with overpilling protection can offer a certain level of safety, preserving modem and other electronic appliances during a storm, the best choice is turn off and disconnect them from electricity.

How to protect the modem during a thunderstorm and why turn it off

THE lightning can generate a sudden increase in the electrical voltage which travels along the power lines. This phenomenon, said overvoltagecan spread to the houses, even if these are located hundreds of meters away. If an electronic device remains connected to the electricity network or external cables (such as telephone or internet ones), it risks suffering damage, potentially even very serious. And sometimes the problems do not reveal themselves immediately, but after a few days.

And if you think that modern devices are more resistant to overvults than in the past, you could change your mind if you reflect on the fact that today’s electronic components, being much more sophisticated and miniaturized than in the past, are also more fragile in front of sudden power peaks. Moreover, televisions, computers, modem and routers are particularly vulnerable, because they often connected simultaneously to the electricity network and external data lines. This “double connection” exposes them to an even greater risk in the event of a lightning storm.

In light of this, is it enough to resort to a simple multiple socket with overpilling protection to feel safe? The so -called “Safe slippers” They are certainly useful and can reduce the effects of moderate overvoltage, but it is important to know that they do not offer absolute protection, especially in the presence of particularly powerful discharges. If you decide to use one, choose one with a high protection value, at least 900 Joulehowever, remembering that to really protect your devices, the safest move remains manually disconnect power and cables from the wall.

Another point to consider concerns the data connections. The modem, for example, is not only connected to electricity, but also to the telephone network (in the network ADSL or FTTC) or ai optical fiber cables (in the network FTTH). These too can act as a “vehicle” to make an electric discharge up to their home. For this reason, in addition to turning off the devices, during a thunderstorm it can be equally useful also detach all data cables or ethernets.

Other precautions to pay attention to during thunderstorms

While you are at home during a storm, there are Other precautions to pay attentionin addition to extinguishing the modem and disconnecting it from electrical power supply and connection to the internet. In particular it is advisable Avoid the use of connected devices via threadlike traditional fixed phones. If you need to communicate, better to rely on a cordless or a smartphone. These appliances, not connected directly to the external wiring, have a much lower risk. In the same way, it is prudent move away from windows and metal structures: Even if the lightning that directly affect a house are rare, there is still the danger of broken glass due to the effect of the shock pressure or side discharges. And for those who live in areas frequently subject to thunderstorms, it would be useful Evaluate the installation of a lightning rod. This device, connected to the ground, serves to “capture” the electric discharge and direct it safely to the ground, minimizing the risks for internal structures and systems.