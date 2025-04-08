Is it true that the Tyrrhenian Link cable has energy losses of 56.5%? No, we dismantle fake news

The statement according to which “Energy losses would reach statistically at the scandalous value of 56.5%, or 565 MWh for every 1000 MWH “represents an emblematic example of technical disinformation Linked to Tyrrhenian Link, an underwater cable that will allow the electric interconnection between Sicily, Sardinia and the Italian peninsula. As we will see, in fact, it is a fake news, often associated with the wording “abuse cable “even if as we will see the situation is a bit different.

Does Tyrrhenian Link have great energy losses?

The HVDC connection, unlike the alternating current lines (HVAC), allows the efficient transmission of large quantities of electric power on long distancesallowing interconnection between geographically distant systems through the use of submarine cables. According to theInternational Energy Agency (IEA), for every 1 000 km of transmission, the energy losses in continuous current are approximately of the 3%, while those in alternating current exceed the 7%.

HVDC systems, without transmission of reactive power, are particularly suitable for strategic projects such as the Tyrrhenian Link, since the Reduction of dispersions Along the network significantly improves the overall efficiency of the electrical system. For this infrastructure, the overall energy losses have been estimated between the 4.5% and the 6%, Including the various states of conversion from continuous alternating current. These values ​​are reflected with those of other HVDC connections, such as the Sa.pe.i (Sardinia-Italiana Italiana) and the Norned (Norway-Paesi low), for which losses are around 4% and 5% respectively. In addition, both branches of the “Tyrrhenian connection”, the East Link (Campania-Sicily) and the West Link (Sicily-Sardinia), will be made in bipolar scheme Redondato with bidirectional electrodes, a technical configuration that ensures operational efficiency more than 97%. In the event of a fault or disservice on one of the two pole cables, the monopular operation is expected with current return to sea through the marine electrodes.

The Tyrrhenian Link steals energy from Sardinia?

From some online sources we read that the Tyrrhenian Link would be used for “stealing the energy produced in Sardinia“However, this statement is in stark contrast to the main objectives of the project, which include the improvement of the resilience of the Sardinian electricity network, theintegration more flexible than non -programmable renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar in constant development on the island, and a greater one safety of electrical supplies.

In fact, the current electrical system of Sardinia is characterized by a growing instability and inefficiency mainly due to the presence of a single transmission ridge a 400 kVwhich connects the north of the island to the industrial area of ​​Cagliari, and by thermoelectric productions afflicted by significant rack rates. Once the electrode is completely operational, it will allow the disposal of the obsolete thermoelectric park and the phase-out of coal plants, scheduled for Sardinia between the 2026 and the 2028significantly reducing addiction to fossil sources.

Will the Tyrrhenian Link devastated the Sardinian coast?

Strong questions were raised regarding the potential landscape impact of the infrastructure, with statements that it could “devastating the Sardinian coast from earth Mala to Selargiusort“With”open -air excavations that would damage agricultural areas“However, it is essential to clarify that the design of the work was developed through a preliminary concertation phase with local authorities and one consultation with the publicin order to guarantee the safeguard, protection and improvement of the quality of the environment, as well as an aware and rational use of natural resources.

This design approach has provided for the use of advanced techniques, such as the Controlled horizontal drilling (Toc), which allows the installation of cables or conduct without The need to resort to traditional open -air excavations. The Toc allows you to pierce underground with precision, ensuring that the cables are placed in a controlled and safe way, preserve sensitive areas and minimizing disorders to existing infrastructures. In addition, the tracks of the cable connections, both HVDC and HVAC, have been adequate by comparing the needs of public utility of the work with both public and private interests involved, avoid the interest of urbanized areas and while ensuring continuity of service.