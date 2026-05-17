Is the lie universal or cultural? Because in countries like Denmark and Norway social trust is so high

There lie is considered one of the more typically human behaviors. From childhood we learn not only to distinguish truth from falsehood, but also when it is socially convenient to tell the truth, omit it or modify it. Yet, what we define “lie” it is not unique in all cultures. Some societies value direct honesty and transparency, while others place greater importance on collective harmony, protecting relationships, or hierarchical respect. For this reason, it is interesting to understand how each society builds the relationship between truth, morality and social coexistence.

Is lying a universal human ability?

From a cognitive point of view, the ability to lie requires very sophisticated skills. It means knowing how to understand that another person has thoughts different from your ownwhat psychologists call Theory of MindAnd intentionally manipulate information depending on the expectations of the other.

Some evolutionary scholars argue that social deception has played an important role in human evolutionespecially in complex social groups where cooperation and competition coexisted continuously.

Even the sociologist Erving Goffman showed how the life daily life is, in part, one “theatrical staging”: Individuals constantly monitor what they reveal about themselves depending on the context. In this sense the lie it would not be an exception to social communication, but its own intrinsic component.

Comparative research between different cultures shows that all society they own linguistic and moral categories related to deception or lies. However, what changes enormously is the definition of what really counts as a “lie.”

Absolute transparency companies: do they really exist?

Some scholars have described communities characterized by strong norms of sincerity and cooperation. Among them Inuit of the Arcticfor example, numerous studies have observed a strong social pressure against the open conflict and against any form of deception. In fact, in ecologically extreme environments, where the mutual cooperation it is essential, the social trust seems to be an asset fundamental for survival.

Even in many contemporary Scandinavian societies, there is a very strong cultural ideal of public transparency. Countries like Denmark, Norway or Finland show high levels of interpersonal and institutional trust.

This is reflected in particularly open administrative practicesin low tolerance towards corruption and in educational models that encourage very direct communications from an early age.

The lies that maintain social harmony

In many Asian companiesinstead, the indirect communication has a central social value. In Japanfor example, the concept of tatemae indicates the public behavior that conforms to social expectationsoften distinguished from individual authentic feelings. This does not necessarily imply hypocrisy: it is rather a cultural modality that favors group harmony over immediate individual expression.

Saying “no” openly, making too direct a judgment or show negative emotions can be perceived as socially destabilizing. For this reason, many interactions are based on intentional ambiguities, silences or indirect formulas. The anthropologist Edward T. Hall defined these societies “high-context cultures”where much of the meaning depends on the relationship, the situation, and implicit elements rather than explicit words.

Even many African, Arab or Mediterranean societies similar communication practices exist. In different contexts, protect the honor of a familyavoid public humiliation or maintaining harmonious relationships may be considered more important than the absolute accuracy of the facts. In these cultures, too brutal sincerity risks being interpreted not as a moral virtue, but as a lack of social sensitivity.

This shows how the distinction between “telling the truth” and “lying” is often less clear than it seems. In many societies, the ethical value of communication depends not only on factual correctness, but also on the relational effects it produces.

When lying becomes a survival strategy

The relationship between lies and culture changes radically even in the presence of political inequalities or structural violence. The historian James C. Scott showed how i subordinate groups develop often indirect languages, ironies, omissions and “hidden transcripts” to protect themselves from the control of power.

In colonial societiesfor example, many indigenous peoples learned to HIDE religious practices, rituals or forms of social organization to avoid persecution. In these cases, lying did not represent a moral failure, but a form of cultural resistance and political survival.

Even during authoritarian regimes or dictatorshipsthe management of truth takes particular forms. The sociology of post-Soviet countries has shown how entire populations learned to separate The public from private discourse: an official truth to be exhibited and a real truth shared only in contexts of trust.

The truth does not mean the same thing everywhere

Ultimately, one of the most interesting aspects studied by linguistics concerns the way in which languages ​​organize the relationship with the truth. Someone indigenous Amazonian and Tibetan languagesfor example, use grammatical systems called “evidentials”which oblige the speaker to specify the source of the information: whether something has been seen directly, inferred, dreamed or told by others.

This means that in such cultures credibility it depends not only on the content of what is said, but also on the transparency regarding where the knowledge comes from.

There truththerefore, is not conceived as absolute or abstract, but as relationship between experience, responsibility and testimony.