Island of the Famous 2025, the report cards of the first episode





On Wednesday 7 May and on Canale 5, the first episode of the new Island of the Famous aired. To lead Veronica Gentili. Simona Ventura is the commentator while in Honduras there is Pierpaolo Pretelli. The first episode, you know, is never the most exciting. The dynamics still have to get to the heart and the protagonists themselves are still physically and mentally strong. In short, the difficulties come later.

The conduct of Veronica Gentili

Let’s start with the conduction: Veronica Gentili. Born in 1982, journalist, actress. For her it is the first time at the helm of a reality show. And you see. Very set, little “of the belly”. Gentili has its own way of conducting, very serious, straight and decisive. It seems not to be suitable for a program in which the component of the game is fundamental. But judging it now would be unfair.

She too – prepared, specifies – needs time to adapt to a very different program from those conducted so far. Journalist of the daily fact, but also a commentator on several political talk: from Piazzapulita to the air that pulls. Then the conduct of tonight Italy and the hyenas. Now, unexpectedly, the island.

Simona Ventura, the queen of the island

Quite the matter for Simona Ventura. The island of the Famous is her, there is no doubt. Presenter, competitor, now a commentator. Like her, perhaps, nobody knows it. When he entered, he said: “Finally I find you, island”. You can shout it strong, Simona. A real lady when the presenter tries to tease her on Antonella Mosetti (among the competitors, former flame of ex -husband Bettarini).

Ventura replies that a long time has passed and that he put a stone above it. For the rest, the episode – as they said at the opening – continued between first tests, presentations, the famous dive from the helicopter but also the very first nominations. Among the competitors, Antonella Mosetti, winner of the very first leader race, stand out. But also Mario Adinolfi who, as was predictable, has already spoke only from the announcement of the participation.

The role of Pierpaolo Pretelli

And finally, Pierpaolo Pretelli? Without infamy and without praise. It was not so compelling, he did not “laundry the screen”. But he didn’t even disappoint. He remained faithful to himself, with his simplicity. Games and dynamics substantially equal to those of the past years, with some small changes. At this point you just have to wait for the Auditel data to come out. Last year the Island of the Famous of Vladimir Luxuria had made its debut with 2,602,000 viewers, equal to 20% share (but the average was then 2,152,000, 16.63% share).

