Island of the Famous 2025, the report cards of the third episode





Between Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 May, on Canale 5, the third episode of the Island of the Famous aired. This year the reality show is conducted by Veronica Gentili, while the commentator is Simona Ventura. The correspondent in Honduras? The former Velino Pierpaolo Pretelli. The varied cast is guaranteeing dynamics. Beyond these, however, let’s take a look at the “promoted” and the “rejected” of the episode (here instead the summary).

The external palapa

A nice surprise that of the external palapa, that is, an outdoor area in which the shipwrecked – sitting – confront each other. Divided into two groups, they are found in a new (floating) structure that is very similar to the internal palapa (the one usually used, where the nominations also take place). It seems that behind this choice there was the temporary unavailability of the internal space (perhaps occupied by the castaways of Supervivientes, or the Spanish island?). There are no confirmations, but it could be a reason. In any case, the traditional palapa was then used subsequently, for the nominations.

Veronica Gentili puts our face

Veronica Gentili, journalist and presenter, puts his face on it. And so, live on Canale 5, he decides to talk about the tragic situation that thousands of people are experiencing in the Gaza Strip. A horror that seems to have end and on which many (too many) silence are silent. Veronica Gentili no. In reality, during the last episode he had clearly said that he shared the words expressed by Dino Giarrusso on the war. Tonight, however, she took the floor in the first person and launched a heartfelt appeal to the institutions (here the video).

Yet another withdrawn

After the retreats of Angelo and Leonardo, two other competitors retired tonight. Indeed, to say the truth in three but one of them had at least a serious and delicate motivation. We are talking about Camila Giorgi, who had to leave the program for very important family problems (it was understood that a close family member would be very bad). Two young people, however, abandoned the program. Their motivations, according to Simona Ventura, are the result of a more general fragility of the young generations. The attempts of the opinionist and the most expensive affections to make them remain at stake are useless. Samuele and Nunzio decided to leave the program after just over two weeks. Too bad, a lost opportunity for both. And so we are already at 5 retreats.

