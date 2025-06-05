Island of the Famous, the report cards of the fifth episode





Between Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June, on Canale 5, a new episode of the Island of the Famous was broadcast. It is the fifth appointment. To lead Veronica Gentili while the commentator is Simona Ventura. What happened live? Below are the “top” and “flops” of the episode.

Jasmin out of place

Among the most discussed themes of the evening, surely there was the one that saw Jasmin saved protagonist. The girl, among the new shipwrecked of the island, made a lot of discussion. The reason? During a heated discussion with Chiara Balistreri, she accused her of trying to make victimization for her personal history. For those who do not know, Chiara has a painful and little violent relationship behind, of which she often spoke on TV (for example in Verissimo).

Jasmin’s words, therefore, were out of place. Chiara but also Simona Ventura, the program commentator, pointed it out to him. So Jasmin rejected, a real “flop” of the episode. Needless to try to save his face by winning Loredana during the Apnea test. When it is said that the piece is worse than the hole.

Simona Ventura Superlativa

About Simona Ventura. The commentator, while he discussed the Jasmin-Chiara question, took the floor and let himself go to a nice speech, in defense of Chiara and all the women victims of violence. “Last year in Italy 113 women were died for femicide, this year to today already 28. We find Chiara Balistreri, massacred by her boyfriend, denounced her with great courage. So you have to apologize immediately to a woman who sends such a message. You never have to dare again to say that she is looking for visibility. She was in the hospital with broken bones, as you allow yourself! She was saved for her courage”. For her, a great applause from the public.

Veronica Gentili always better

Even with a strong lowering of voice, Veronica Gentili managed to carry on a very pleasant episode of the Island of the Famous. Severa, balanced, fun, impartial and pungent at the right point. The journalist and presenter has now started. Except for the first episode, Gentili proved casual, at ease even with a television genre – that of reality – for her new. And the castaways seem to appreciate a lot. He knows how to be light but, at the same time, very human when needed. In short, he is proving more and more up to a channel 5 program broadcast in the early evening. Good.

